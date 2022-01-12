Blue Health Intelligence Hires Chief Strategy and Growth Officer

"Yermaneni will accelerate the growth of BHI's AI-driven solutions and enhance its corporate strategy." Tweet this

"As a recognized expert in business strategy and development, Mayur will be a tremendous asset to BHI," said Swati Abbott, BHI's CEO. "We look forward to accelerating the growth of our AI-driven products, solutions, and consulting services and enhancing our corporate strategy."

Yermaneni earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University and an M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Akron. He also holds multiple medical device patents.

"I am looking forward to facilitating BHI's forward growth and strengthening its value to clients," Yermaneni said. "Helping BHI bring cutting-edge healthcare innovations to life and expanding their adoption in the marketplace is my priority. I am excited about helping our clients move the needle on improving Americans' care experience and reducing unsustainable costs."

About Blue Health Intelligence

Leveraging the power of claims data from millions of Americans, Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) delivers insights that empower healthcare organizations to improve patient care, reduce costs, and optimize performance. With the most robust, up-to-date, and uniform data set in healthcare, BHI provides an accurate representation of the health profile of commercially insured Americans. BHI is the trade name of Health Intelligence Company LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bluehealthintelligence.com.

