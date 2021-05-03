Blue Health Intelligence Partners with AnalyticsIQ to Enhance Understanding of National Health Disparities

COVID-19's disproportionate impact has exposed long-standing healthcare inequalities. Governments and policy bodies have launched new initiatives requiring or encouraging stakeholders to better address underlying social determinants of health (SDOH) when designing and delivering services.

"We are excited to work with AnalyticsIQ," said Swati Abbott, CEO of BHI. "By securely linking AnalyticsIQ's ethnicity and language-related data with BHI's vast national claims data set at a member level, BHI and AnalyticsIQ will be able to compare healthcare access, different care dimensions, and outcomes across various ethnic populations. This capability will enable us to help key healthcare stakeholders fill in missing information needed to produce highly accurate and scalable insights. When paired with BHI's existing SDOH data and patent-pending predictive and prescriptive models, BHI can also further support healthcare program improvements, research, and community partnerships."

"We are thrilled to partner with BHI in its effort to improve health outcomes across the U.S.," said Dave Kelly, CEO of AnalyticsIQ. "The need for and use of reliable data and analytics has exploded in the healthcare industry thanks to its ability to allow health plans, providers, and employers to learn and act quickly on improving the lives of individuals and patients of all types. We are proud to help facilitate the critical insights needed to make this happen."

Both BHI and AnalyticsIQ are part of the Datavant ecosystem. Datavant's technology de-identifies healthcare data, removing identifying information while still enabling data to be linked to other data sets. This protects patient privacy while still allowing for advanced analytics.

About Blue Health Intelligence

Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®) is one of the nation's preeminent healthcare data convenors. Our data-driven insights empower healthcare organizations to improve care, reduce costs, and optimize performance. BHI's team of data analysts, clinicians, IT experts, and business leaders provide analytics, software-as-a-service, and in-depth consulting to payers, providers, employers, medical device companies, and other healthcare stakeholders. BHI is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and carries the trade name of Health Intelligence Company, LLC.

About AnalyticsIQ

AnalyticsIQ is the leading predictive analytics and marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B marketers understand how and why individuals make decisions regardless of whether they are at home or at work. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore and BusinessCore databases provide unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies technology companies, and healthcare providers. AnalyticsIQ data helps blue-chip brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV.

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco.

