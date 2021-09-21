Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling Announces New Employee & Expansion of Services to Littleton and Gorham, NH Offices

GORHAM, N.H., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling is pleased to announce the official expansion of services and the opening of new offices in Gorham and Littleton. As part of the expansion, Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling is now going to include Medical Assisted Treatment for substance use disorders, which complements their current array of existing counseling services. The services Blue Heron provides include options such as mental health and substance use counseling with licensed clinicians, EMDR therapy, Neurofeedback, and Impaired Driver Care Management Program.

Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling was founded by Stacie Leclerc MLADC, LCMHC. Stacie earned her Master's degree in counseling from Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado, and has worked in a variety of settings with adolescents and adults. As a dual-licensed clinician, she specializes in substance use disorders, mood disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and life transitions. The therapeutic approach of the Blue Heron staff is client-centered, using evidence-based practices to assist clients in developing strategies to overcome challenges. In a judgment-free setting, clients feel supported while working toward recovery by addressing the relationship between behaviors, thoughts, and feelings with goal-oriented strategies. Stacie operates her practice out of the practice's main office, located in North Conway, NH.

The Medication-Assisted Treatment Program will operate under the care of FNP Judith Baker and will provide an innovative approach to substance use disorder treatment for addiction patients. As a Family Nurse Practitioner, Judith Baker has worked with many individuals struggling with addiction and other disease processes. Baker is highly qualified to run this new program, having received a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing, Master's of Science in Nursing, and an American Nursing Credential Center Board Certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner through the University of New Hampshire. Her goal is to provide a safe therapeutic environment, offering the latest evidence-based clinical care services, and supporting sustainable long-term recovery to individuals, families, and communities suffering from addiction.

"I am excited to become part of Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling. I am also happy to have the opportunity to participate in a tangible way by providing care in an atmosphere of respect and acceptance," says Baker, in reference to her new position.

Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 6 pm. For more information about this treatment program or to schedule an appointment please call the office directly, or visit their website .

