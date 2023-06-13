Blue Hydrogen Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Aker Solutions, British Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, Petrofac and Uniper

13 Jun, 2023, 11:30 ET
Overall world revenue for the Blue Hydrogen Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$20.03 billion in 2023. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033 and identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects.
The blue hydrogen market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to increasing demand for clean energy sources and declining costs of hydrogen production. The trend towards low-carbon energy sources, including hydrogen, has been driven by the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are contributing to global warming. Governments and private sector companies are investing heavily in the development of new hydrogen production and distribution technologies, which is expected to drive growth in the blue hydrogen market.
Another key trend in the blue hydrogen market is the increasing use of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, to produce hydrogen. This will reduce the carbon footprint of hydrogen production, making it a more attractive alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Additionally, the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is expected to drive demand for hydrogen as a clean energy source for transportation.
The blue hydrogen market is also being driven by the need for energy security, as many countries aim to reduce their dependence on foreign oil and gas supplies. Hydrogen is becoming increasingly attractive as a fuel source due to its abundance and versatility, making it a key driver of growth in the blue hydrogen market.
This report tells you how the blue hydrogen market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.
Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects
- In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
- You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
- Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising blue hydrogen prices and recent developments.
This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact are discussed in this report.
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Segment by Technology
- Gas Partial Oxidation (POX)
- Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)
- Auto Thermal Reforming (ATR)
Market Segment by Process
- Methane Reformation
- Coal Gasification
- Petroleum Coke Gasification
- Asphaltene Residue Gasification
Market Segment by End-Use
- Fertilizer Production
- Synthetic Natural Gas Production
- Petroleum Refining
- Bitumen Upgrading
- Other End-Use
Market Segment by Application
- Transportation
- Power Generation
- Industrial Energy
- Building Heat & Power
- Industrial Feedstock
- Other Applications
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Blue Hydrogen Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Aker Solutions
- British Petroleum Company plc
- Engie SA
- Eni S.p.A
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Linde plc
- Petrofac Limited
- Topsoe
- Uniper SE
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Overview
2 Executive Summary
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Geographical Snapshot: Global Blue Hydrogen Market
3.2 Technology Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
3.3 Process Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
3.4 End-users Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
3.5 Application Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
4 Market Overview
4.1 Key Findings
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 PESTLE Analysis
5 Global Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis by Region
6 Global Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis by Technology
7 Global Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis by Process
8 Global Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis by End-Use
9 Global Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis by Application
10 North America Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis
11 Europe Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis
12 Asia Pacific Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis
13 Middle East & Africa Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis
14 Latin America Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Key Findings
15.2 Company Share Analysis
15.3 Key Business Strategy Analysis
16 Company Profiles
- Linde
- Air Products and Chemicals
- Aker Solutions
- Uniper
- Engie
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Topsoe
- Petrofac
- BP
- Eni S.p.A
