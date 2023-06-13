Blue Hydrogen Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Aker Solutions, British Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, Petrofac and Uniper

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blue Hydrogen Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for the Blue Hydrogen Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$20.03 billion in 2023. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033 and identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects.

The blue hydrogen market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to increasing demand for clean energy sources and declining costs of hydrogen production. The trend towards low-carbon energy sources, including hydrogen, has been driven by the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are contributing to global warming. Governments and private sector companies are investing heavily in the development of new hydrogen production and distribution technologies, which is expected to drive growth in the blue hydrogen market.



Another key trend in the blue hydrogen market is the increasing use of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, to produce hydrogen. This will reduce the carbon footprint of hydrogen production, making it a more attractive alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Additionally, the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is expected to drive demand for hydrogen as a clean energy source for transportation.



The blue hydrogen market is also being driven by the need for energy security, as many countries aim to reduce their dependence on foreign oil and gas supplies. Hydrogen is becoming increasingly attractive as a fuel source due to its abundance and versatility, making it a key driver of growth in the blue hydrogen market.

This report tells you how the blue hydrogen market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising blue hydrogen prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Technology

Gas Partial Oxidation (POX)

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Auto Thermal Reforming (ATR)

Market Segment by Process

Methane Reformation

Coal Gasification

Petroleum Coke Gasification

Asphaltene Residue Gasification

Market Segment by End-Use

Fertilizer Production

Synthetic Natural Gas Production

Petroleum Refining

Bitumen Upgrading

Other End-Use

Market Segment by Application

Transportation

Power Generation

Industrial Energy

Building Heat & Power

Industrial Feedstock

Other Applications

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Blue Hydrogen Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Aker Solutions

British Petroleum Company plc

Engie SA

Eni S.p.A

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Linde plc

Petrofac Limited

Topsoe

Uniper SE

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Geographical Snapshot: Global Blue Hydrogen Market

3.2 Technology Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

3.3 Process Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

3.4 End-users Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

3.5 Application Segment: Market Attractiveness Index



4 Market Overview

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 PESTLE Analysis



5 Global Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis by Region



6 Global Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis by Technology



7 Global Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis by Process



8 Global Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis by End-Use



9 Global Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis by Application



10 North America Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis



11 Europe Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis



12 Asia Pacific Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis



13 Middle East & Africa Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis



14 Latin America Blue Hydrogen Market Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Key Findings

15.2 Company Share Analysis

15.3 Key Business Strategy Analysis



16 Company Profiles

Linde

Air Products and Chemicals

Aker Solutions

Uniper

Engie

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Topsoe

Petrofac

BP

Eni S.p.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6kb3s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets