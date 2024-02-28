Blue Interactive Agency Expands Its Services to South Florida's Hispanic Business Community

The top digital marketing agency in Florida is reaching out to the Hispanic-owned and operated businesses of the state to offer its unique services and bilingual approach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A cutting-edge digital marketing agency is expanding its services and offering its expertise in online marketing strategies and tools to the Hispanic business community of South Florida.

Blue Interactive Agency, a top marketing agency with a history of proven results for businesses of various sizes and sectors across the world since 2003, is now focusing on providing its expert work to Hispanic-owned and operated businesses across Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties, as well as the broader South Florida region.

Blue Interactive Agency's Melissa Ramirez (left) and Liliam Lopez, president and founder of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, at a recent networking event in Fort Lauderdale.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Blue Interactive Agency has a track record of excellence in all aspects of online marketing services, including search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, email marketing, paid media, and social media management and engagement. The company has stayed ahead of the curve as technology changes and evolves, including embracing the possibilities of new artificial intelligence (AI) digital marketing strategies, tools, and platforms.

"As a Latin person, I am excited that Blue Interactive Agency is diving into South Florida's Hispanic business scene," said Melissa Ramirez, Blue's Senior Project and Operations Manager. "We're expanding our services to help local companies thrive with our digital marketing magic to Hispanic markets. Let's work together to increase your business's online presence."

As part of its commitment to serving the Hispanic business community in Florida, Blue recently launched a Spanish version of its website, complete with informative blogs about the latest digital marketing and online trends. The agency also recently joined the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is now working to become active members of the organizations while working closely with fellow members.

Jesus Martinez, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce's Business Development Executive, said he was glad to see Blue Interactive Agency once again join.

"Blue Interactive Agency has previously been an active part of our organization, and I'm excited to have the marketing firm back as a member again," Martinez said. "We look forward to seeing Blue and its team back at Chamber meetings and events in the future."

With team members fluent in Spanish and English, Blue Interactive Agency is uniquely poised to work with businesses across South Florida that are looking for state-of-the-art digital marketing strategies to stand out among their competitors. Learn more about Blue on its English or Spanish websites, or contact a Blue representative at 954-779-2801.

About Blue Interactive Agency

Located in the heart of South Florida, Blue Interactive Agency has been at the forefront of the latest digital marketing strategies and online tools since its founding in 2003. Whether it's SEO services, website design and maintenance, content and email marketing, social media management, or harnessing the power of AI, the team at Blue has provided the best marketing guidance and expertise to businesses of all sizes and sectors across the world. Learn more about Blue: Call 954-779-2801, email [email protected], or check us out on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

