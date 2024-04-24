BLUE Investors Have Opportunity to Lead bluebird bio, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLUE).

Class Period: April 24, 2023 – December 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2024

Investors suffering losses on their bluebird investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 215-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by creating the false impression that: (1) they could obtain FDA approval for lovo-cel without any black box warnings for haematological malignancies; (2) they would be granted a priority review voucher by the FDA and in turn sell it in order to strengthen their financial position for the lovo-cel launch; (3) as a result, the Company had significantly overstated Lyfgenia's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

