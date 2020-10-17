Blue Jay Home Buyers in Hartford Making the Home Selling Process Stress-Free for Homeowners

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Konoski and Nicholle Clint started Blue Jay Home Buyers with a simple concept of helping others out of the challenges of being a homeowner. No matter the problem a homeowner has faced, Blue Jay Home Buyers have been able to help.

Whether it be foreclosure, bad tenants, inherited property problems, or simply wanting to downsize without any hassle, Blue Jay Home Buyers wants to help homeowners sell a house fast.

Blue Jay Home Buyers

After spending two decades in law enforcement as a Lieutenant in the police department, Eric found a passion for helping others and saw many people suffering from homeownership problems first hand. He realized that he was capable of helping people through these situations to help them achieve financial freedom. Eric is devoted to helping others, has a strong interest in real estate, and building better communities.

Nicole has a strong business background and has been able to bring her substantial experience in business ventures to Blue Jay Home Buyers. She can think outside the box and find viable solutions for each homeowner and their situation.

Blue Jay Home Buyers pride themselves on conducting business in an open, forthcoming, honest, and most importantly, reliable way. They strive to do everything in their power to help homeowners sell their homes fast and get a cash offer in Hartford.

Blue Jay Home Buyers has an easy, three-step process that makes the home selling simple. Firstly, all details and information about the property should be submitted, after which, a representative will meet the homeowner at their house or have them send pictures. Finally, they will receive a cash offer and pick the closing date based on a convenient timeline.

What makes Blue Jay Home Buyers unique is its popular home buying options. They can offer cash for homes or conveniently take over the mortgage payments for homeowners to help them avoid foreclosure. When homeowners choose to work with Blue Jay Home Buyers, they won't have to worry about paying any hidden fees or paying for repairs.

Blue Jay Home Buyers is a reliable home buying company in Hartford that can help homeowners sell their house fast. To learn more about their services, and to get in touch, visit their website at https://bluejayhomebuyers.com.

