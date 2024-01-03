Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Celebrates 100th Territory Opening

The leading BELFOR Franchise Group-backed brand now delivers the most trusted contents cleaning and restoration services in over 100 territories across the U.S.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , the contents cleaning and restoration service provider dedicated to restoring items to pre-loss condition, has opened its 100th franchise territory. The milestone reflects the meaningful impact of franchise support offered by the brand's fast-growing parent company, BELFOR Franchise Group, a leading franchisor in the home services and restoration industries.

The achievement comes after the brand's largest graduating franchise classes were hosted last quarter in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In Q4 alone, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz franchisees launched their services in 31 new territories across the country.

The recent training included hands-on sessions at BELFOR Franchise Group's state-of-the-art facility, where new business owners learn the ins and outs of Blue Kangaroo Packoutz's intricate, detail-oriented process, from initial assessment to the thorough packback process.

"As the new year begins, I look forward to continuing to fill the national map with Blue Kangaroo Packoutz locations and meeting the wonderful new franchisees that will offer our services in their communities," said Tim Fagan, president of Blue Kangaroo Packoutz. "Continuing to grow is something that we are always striving for. However, this ongoing growth simply wouldn't be possible without the continued endeavors of the franchisees who have stayed with us over the years. Blue Kangaroo Packoutz stands out from brands that offer similar services due to our impeccable company culture. Regardless of how long owners have been with us, we continue to coach them whenever they need additional guidance. It is this overarching support system that allows our franchisees to continue to grow both in numbers and as individual business owners who provide meaningful services when customers need them most."

Since its inception in 2019, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz has successfully worked with property owners, insurance adjusters, and restoration contractors to restore customers' valued items as efficiently as possible. The company is recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the contents restoration industry and still has prime markets available nationwide.

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz is backed by BELFOR Franchise Group, a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. BELFOR Franchise Group has decades of experience growing brands and helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses through industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group provides personalized, ongoing aid to each Blue Kangaroo Packoutz location in its endeavors to become a trusted resource for local homeowners in the midst of unforeseeable crises.

For more information about Blue Kangaroo Packoutz and their services, visit bluekangaroopackoutz.com . If you're an aspiring business owner interested in learning more about this rewarding franchise opportunity, visit bluekangaroofranchise.com .

About Blue Kangaroo Packoutz

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz is a contents restoration company that responds to the rescue of personal and business assets after an insurance loss, primarily fire and water damage. Backed by deep industry experience and industry-leading systems, the brand's services include assessment and pack-up of all contents, inventorying, secure storage, cleaning and restoration of salvageable items, and move-back once the property has been restored. Blue Kangaroo Packoutz places an emphasis on building lasting relationships with residents and businesses through quality customer service.

To learn more about Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, visit bluekangaroopackoutz.com .

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 13 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry & Upholstery Cleaning , COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ International , HOODZ International , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , Safer Home Services , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ .

For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

