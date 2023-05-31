Blue Lake Biotechnology to Be Featured at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention

News provided by

Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc.

31 May, 2023, 09:48 ET

ATHENS, Ga. and LOS GATOS, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage intranasal vaccine company harnessing the full breadth of the immune system to protect against serious infectious diseases, announced today that company CEO Biao He, Ph.D., will present and host one-on-one partnering meetings at the 2023 Biotechnology Innovation Organization International Convention being held June 5-8, 2023 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company presentation will take place at 2:30 PM Eastern in Room 104B on Monday, June 5. Partnering meetings can be scheduled using BIO's One-on-One Partnering system.

In addition to the company presentation, Dr. He will speak on a panel entitled "New Tools in the Infectious Disease Toolbox: Combatting Future Biological Threats" on Wednesday, June 7 from 4:15 PM to 5:15 PM in Session Room 208. Additional panelists include

  • Robert Popovian, Founder, Conquest Advisors (moderator)
  • Dave Hering, CEO, Invivyd
  • Karen Martins, Chief, Antivirals and Antitoxins, BARDA
  • Lydia Ogden, Ph.D., MPP, Global Public Health R&D Policy and Engagement Lead, Johnson & Johnson

About Blue Lake Biotechnology

Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc. and its affiliate, CyanVac LLC, are developing intranasal vaccines that harness the full breadth of the immune system to keep people healthy, prevent serious infectious diseases, and protect the health of vulnerable populations. Our platform uses a proprietary parainfluenza virus 5 vector into which a foreign gene from a targeted pathogen is inserted. We have generated a robust clinical-stage pipeline of best-in-class vaccines designed to overcome the limitations of existing vaccine technologies. Our lead product candidates have demonstrated potential for high efficacy and lasting durability with few vaccine-related side effects.

Learn more at https://www.bluelakebiotechnology.com.

CONTACTS:

Carolyn Hawley
Evoke Canale
[email protected] 
619-849-5382

Samuel Wu, Chief Business Officer
Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc. and CyanVac LLC
[email protected] 
650-427-0166

SOURCE Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc.

Also from this source

Blue Lake Biotechnology to highlight preliminary COVID Phase 1 data at BIO CEO Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.