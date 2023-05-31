Blue Lake Biotechnology to Be Featured at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention
31 May, 2023, 09:48 ET
ATHENS, Ga. and LOS GATOS, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage intranasal vaccine company harnessing the full breadth of the immune system to protect against serious infectious diseases, announced today that company CEO Biao He, Ph.D., will present and host one-on-one partnering meetings at the 2023 Biotechnology Innovation Organization International Convention being held June 5-8, 2023 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.
The company presentation will take place at 2:30 PM Eastern in Room 104B on Monday, June 5. Partnering meetings can be scheduled using BIO's One-on-One Partnering™ system.
In addition to the company presentation, Dr. He will speak on a panel entitled "New Tools in the Infectious Disease Toolbox: Combatting Future Biological Threats" on Wednesday, June 7 from 4:15 PM to 5:15 PM in Session Room 208. Additional panelists include
- Robert Popovian, Founder, Conquest Advisors (moderator)
- Dave Hering, CEO, Invivyd
- Karen Martins, Chief, Antivirals and Antitoxins, BARDA
- Lydia Ogden, Ph.D., MPP, Global Public Health R&D Policy and Engagement Lead, Johnson & Johnson
About Blue Lake Biotechnology
Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc. and its affiliate, CyanVac LLC, are developing intranasal vaccines that harness the full breadth of the immune system to keep people healthy, prevent serious infectious diseases, and protect the health of vulnerable populations. Our platform uses a proprietary parainfluenza virus 5 vector into which a foreign gene from a targeted pathogen is inserted. We have generated a robust clinical-stage pipeline of best-in-class vaccines designed to overcome the limitations of existing vaccine technologies. Our lead product candidates have demonstrated potential for high efficacy and lasting durability with few vaccine-related side effects.
Learn more at https://www.bluelakebiotechnology.com.
