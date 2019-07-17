Blue Land Partners Named a Premium Facebook Agency Partner

"We are proud to be recognized as a premium Facebook Agency Partner," Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Blue Land Partners, Jesse Boskoff, said. "This distinction is a reflection of our team's hard work and ability to meet and exceed our clients' goals despite increasing competition, rising CPMs, and a rapid rate of change on Facebook's ad platform."

As a Facebook Marketing Partner, Blue Land Partners specializes in knowing exactly what clients need to do to run a successful digital ad campaign. As an agency focused on helping its clients maximize their return on ad spend, Blue Land Partners' team of direct response advertising experts are available for help every step of the way. Blue Land employees manage multi-million dollar digital ad campaigns for some of the world's most established consumer brands.

In 2018, Boskoff and his team successfully managed over $60 million in Facebook advertising spend. Last month, Boskoff spoke at the 2019 Social Media Week conference in Los Angeles (SMW LA) where he examined the latest trends in Facebook advertising and explained how marketers can utilize each one to their brand's advantage in Facebook's continually changing ad platform.

Facebook Marketing Partners is a global community of companies known for excellence on the platform. Every partner is vetted for excellence by industry, country, and one or more of six specialties.

For more information on Blue Land Partner's digital marketing services visit the website www.bluelandpartners.com

About Blue Land Partners:

Blue Land Partners is a direct response advertising team that allows brands to reach more people, generate more leads, and convert more customers than ever before. Working under the same roof, Blue Land Partners is a sister company of Status Labs, founded by Jesse Boskoff and Darius Fisher. The company's goal is simple: to help brands scale while beating the client's cost per acquisition targets. Blue Land Partners' team of data-driven professionals bills on a percentage of spend and this performance-based billing model only works if ads are converting. From helping venture-backed startups scale to running multi-million dollar ad campaigns for the world's biggest brands, Blue Land Partners directly manages over $60 million in ad spend per year on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Instagram. As one of the top 50 marketing agencies by ad spend on Facebook, Blue Land was recently named as a Facebook Premium Agency Partner.

Contact: kaitlin@statuslabs.com

SOURCE Blue Land Partners

Related Links

https://bluelandpartners.com

