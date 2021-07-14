Blue Laser Diode Market to grow by USD 200.81 million | COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio

The COVID-19 impact report on blue laser diode market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Blue Laser Diode Market Players

Egismos Technology Corp.

Egismos Technology Corp. offers 405nm and 450nm lasers diodes with up to 5W output power for laser cutting, laser printing, lasers for dermatology, plastic surgery, and other medical applications.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Hamamatsu Photonics KK offers an M10306-29 laser diode with a 405nm wavelength with an output power of 40mW.

Nichia Corp.

Nichia Corp. offers NDB4116 and NDB4216 blue laser diodes with a peak wavelength ranging from 440 nm to 450 nm. The optical output power generated by these diodes is 120 mW.

Blue Laser Diode Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The blue laser diode market is segmented as below:

Type

Single-mode



Multi-mode

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The blue laser diode market is driven by advances in laser projectors. In addition, the use of blue laser diodes in the automotive industry is expected to trigger the blue laser diode market toward witnessing a CAGR of 12.58% during the forecast period.

