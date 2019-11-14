Blue Life Debuts New Website for "Try Before Buying" Fashion Line

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boho chic fashion brand Blue Life now offers exclusive designs and a 7-day trial on purchases made through its new direct-to-consumer website https://shopbluelife.com.

"Ecommerce is changing rapidly and shoppers want great products along with the ease and convenience of brick and mortar retail," said Planet Blue and Blue Life CEO Eddie Bromberg. "When we decided that Blue Life needed its own web presence to support our wholesale partners, we knew that it was an opportunity to provide an elevated service offering to our direct customers as well."

Blue Life is emblematic of the ultimate wild and free spirit that defines Southern California's laid-back lifestyle. Malibu-born and a favorite of A-listers and reality stars, the Blue Life brand has been a staple among music festival-goers since 1995.

Distributed internationally through boutiques and department stores alike, the brand is now tapping into its direct-to-consumer audience. The new website features exclusive designs that aren't available anywhere else along with the trial period that will appeal to shoppers who are unfamiliar with the brand. After completing a purchase, shoppers will receive their clothes with free 2nd day shipping. Customers will be able to touch, feel and try on clothes for 7 days. Anything they decide to keep will be charged to their credit card. Everything can be shipped back to Blue Life with complimentary return shipping.

"Blue Life's Try Before Buying program shows the company's commitment to perfecting the customer experience," said Benjamin Davis, Founder & CEO of TryNow, a platform that facilitates the try before you buy experience. "They are converting the living room into the fitting room."

In addition to the latest designs, https://ShopBlueLife.com will feature its customers in images and video that celebrates the lifestyle and occasions that embody the Blue Life brand.

About Blue Life

The Blue Life brand has been sending good vibes since 1995 as Planet Blue's flagship private label. Planet Blue's design team created the brand as a line of basics that would appeal to the California girl lifestyle. The collection features a broad assortment of contemporary designs from dresses, knits, rompers and matching sets to swimwear and intimates. Blue Life aspires to make every customer feel like they are the best version of themselves.

