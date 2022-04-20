Blue Line Aviation CEO Retires and Names Replacement

Blue Line Aviation, the fastest-growing Accelerated Aviation Training entity in the United States, announces a new president, Adam Walters, to lead the company into the next stage.

SMITHFIELD, N.C., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Line Aviation is proud to name a new President to the fastest-growing Accelerated Aviation Training entity in the United States. Adam Walters has been a member of the Blue Line family since 2014. He started taking flying lessons in 2014 where he quickly progressed through training, achieving his first solo in under 4 days and 8 hours. Mr. Walters joined the Blue Line team in 2015 after serving an enlistment in the US Army. He has served in almost every position in the company including maintenance, chief flight instructor, and chief operating officer. He has almost 3,000 flight hours and holds gold seal CFI, CFII, MEI, ATP BE-300 and CL-65 type ratings.

Founder, and former CEO Trey Walters chose to retire after 10 years to focus on faith, family, fellowship, and his Expert Witness and Aviation Safety Consulting business.

Blue Line Aviation continues to experience unprecedented growth in 2022. Blue Line recently opened a one of a kind flight training center at JNX Airport . The flight school is taking students from zero experience to fully certified, professional pilots in just under six months . The new facility is a brand new learning environment that allows students to be completely immersed in their training and education. The facility includes Blue Line Aviation, Blue Line Technical Services (Aircraft Maintenance), Sparkchasers Aircraft Services (Avionics Upgrades) and Low and Slow Smokehouse (BBQ Restaurant).

Regarding the appointment of its new President, former CEO Trey Walters says "Since 2014, we have been training Adam to serve in this role. We previously sent Adam to the airlines to gain valuable certifications and experience needed to run a flight school that trains people to be airline pilots. The time has come to bring him back in from that temporary assignment and give him the controls. I am very proud of who Adam has become and am thankful that I was able to be a part of his success."

New President Adam Walters comments that "After being with the Blue Line family for almost 7 years, I am thrilled to move into this position and lead the organization as we work together molding the next generation of aviators who take a safe and professional approach to flying"

Trey Walters adds "Blue Line Aviation continues to change lives by creating amazing opportunities, and proving that there is no limit to how far you can go in life, your career, or in what you can accomplish. It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as Blue Line's CEO for almost ten years. I have full confidence in Adam and the team to take the company to the next stage of its life."

About Blue Line Aviation

Blue Line Aviation is located at 3149B Swift Creek Road, in Smithfield, North Carolina, and was established in 1995. As one of only a few flight schools in the world to provide quality flight training programs at an accelerated pace. In less than six months, students can go from no experience to fully confident and certified pilots, fully prepared for a career in aviation. For more inquiries and additional information, please visit our website , find us on social media, or contact Ashley Tucker, our Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at (919) 510-1026.

