Blue Line Aviation Welcomes New President as Aviation Training Company’s Growth Continues

Over the past several years, Blue Line Aviation has experienced unprecedented growth, and it has reached an inflection point that requires additional executive leadership. The accelerated pilot program is one of a kind, taking students from zero experience to fully certified, professional pilots in just under six months.

Mr. Laviano brings to Blue Line Aviation years of experience as a flight instructor and several decades of experience developing groups into focused, high-performing teams. That knowledge of the flight industry combined with his leadership experience made him the perfect candidate for the position.

In the course of his career, Mr. Laviano has worked in two Fortune 500 companies. Through that experience, he gained business and IT skills he will also bring to Blue Line Aviation. This includes software development, business development, and general management skills, all of which will support Blue Line Aviation in its continued growth.

"We are truly blessed to have an environment where such amazing and qualified people want to be on the team. A seasoned executive, Rich shares our vision of excellence and growth for the future," Trey Walters, CEO, commented about the new addition to the team.

While bringing on Mr. Laviano to the team as the new president, Blue Line Aviation is also opening a new facility to help with that growth. "Blueline's new facility at Johnston County Regional Airport will enable us to focus more on our students, build a better learning environment and help our students be completely immersed in their training and education," said Mr. Laviano.

The addition of Mr. Laviano as the Blue Line Aviation president will bring entrepreneurial management to the company while also adding stability during this period of unprecedented growth. He hopes to create a culture of operational excellence as the company pushes toward its full potential in the industry.

About Blue Line Aviation

Blue Line Aviation is located at 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd #208, in Morrisville, North Carolina and was established in 1995. As one of only a few flight schools in the world to provide quality flight training programs at an accelerated pace. In less than six months, students can go from no experience to fully confident and certified pilots, fully prepared for a career in aviation. For more inquiries and additional information, please visit our website (http://bluelineaviation.com), find us on social media, or contact Ashley Darling, our Sales and Marketing Director, at (919) 578-3713 ext. 305.

Press Contact:

Ashley Darling

919-578-3713 ext. 305

https://www.bluelineaviationllc.com/

SOURCE Blue Line Aviation