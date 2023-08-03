Blue Lion Capital Comments on the Bloomberg News article that HomeStreet Bank Is Said to Explore Options Including Sale

News provided by

Blue Lion Capital

03 Aug, 2023, 13:23 ET

Believes HomeStreet Should Sell its FNMA DUS License

Believes a Sale Could Generate $100 - $150 million in Proceeds and the Associated Gain Would Allow HomeStreet to Transform its Balance Sheet and Remove Viability Concerns 

Believes Maximizing the Value of the FNMA DUS License Will Result in A Significant Revaluation of the Stock

Encourages Shareholders and Interested Buyers to Contact Mark Patterson, HomeStreet's Lead Independent Director

DALLAS, August 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Lion Capital, a Dallas-based investment firm ("Blue Lion") that beneficially owns approximately 2.0% of the stock of HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) ("HomeStreet" or the "Company"), has issued a letter to shareholders regarding the Bloomberg News article dated August 1, 2023 that HomeStreet Bank is exploring options including a sale.

Continue Reading
Letter to HMST Shareholders
View PDF
Letter to HMST Shareholders

Blue Lion believes that HomeStreet should immediately proceed with a sale of its FNMA DUS license and use the proceeds from the sale to re-position its balance sheet and remove the concerns regarding the viability of the bank.  Blue Lion's full rationale is laid out in the letter and the link is below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169160/Letter_to_HMST_Shareholders.pdf

This is not the first time that Blue Lion has made comments regarding HomeStreet and its DUS license.  On June 13, 2019, after Dwight Capital made an offer to purchase the DUS license and associated mortgage servicing rights form HomeStreet, Blue Lion issued a press release encouraging the Board of Directors to fully engage with Dwight Capital and other interested parties to determine the value of the license.  A link to this press release is below.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-lion-capital-comments-on-the-decision-by-homestreets-board-to-reject-dwight-capitals-offer-to-acquire-its-fannie-mae-dus-business-and-related-servicing-300867087.html

At present, rather than aggressively pursuing options to remove the potential of bank failure, HomeStreet's management is hoping the current interest rate environment will change.  "Hope is not a strategy" states Chuck Griege, Blue Lion's managing partner.  As a result, Blue Lion is strongly encouraging all shareholders to contact Mark Patterson, HomeStreet's lead independent director and express support for this strategy. 

Important Information

Investor Contact:

Chuck Griege
Managing Partner
Blue Lion Capital
214-855-2430
[email protected]

Cision View original

content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-lion-capital-comments-on-the-decision-by-homestreets-board-to-reject-dwight-capitals-offer-to-acquire-its-fannie-mae-dus-business-and-related-servicing-300867087.html

Website: https://www.bluelioncap.com

 Copyright (c) 2023

SOURCE Blue Lion Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.