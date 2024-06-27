Blue Lion Capital Encourages HomeStreet Board to Remove Management Team Change in Control Payments as Part of FSUN Merger

HomeStreet was Encouraged by FirstSun Capital Bancorp Management to Hedge Interest Rate Risk After Merger was Announced in January 2024 but Mark Mason Refused

HomeStreet's Profitability and Value Declined as Interest Rates Increased

On April 30th, FirstSun Amended and Lowered the Merger Consideration to HomeStreet Shareholders by $30.5 Million to Reflect HomeStreet's Lower Profitability and Value

If Shareholders Receive $30.5 Million Less, Why Should HomeStreet Executives Receive $19.6 Million More Via Change in Control Payments?

Last Week, HomeStreet Shareholders Voted Against HomeStreet Management Receiving the Payments

Blue Lion Capital Encourages HomeStreet's Board to Do the Right Thing and Remove the Management Team Change in Control Payments as Part of the FirstSun Merger

Blue Lion Encourages Shareholders to Contact James Mitchell, HomeStreet's Lead Independent Director

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Lion Capital, a Dallas-based investment firm ("Blue Lion") that beneficially owns approximately 1.3% of the stock of HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) ("HomeStreet" or the "Company"), has issued a letter to the HomeStreet Board of Directors ("Board") regarding Change in Control (CIC) payments that the Company's management team may receive as part of the FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FSUN" or "FirstSun") merger.

View PDF Blue Lion Capital's letter to HMST Independent Directors

Blue Lion learned that at the time of the original merger announcement on January 16th of this year that FSUN management strongly encouraged HomeStreet's CEO Mark Mason to hedge the interest rate risk imbedded in the fixed rate loan and securities portfolios that caused HMST all the problems to begin with. Mark Mason refused. Over the ensuing months, interest rates increased and the value of the two portfolios declined.

On April 30th of this year, HMST and FSUN amended their merger agreement. The price that HMST shareholders would receive is now 11% less ($30.5 million) than what was previously announced in January. The primary reason given for the lower consideration to HMST shareholders on the April 30th conference call was the higher for longer interest rate outlook and the impact it would have on HMST's profitability. Blue Lion believes virtually all the blame for the $30.5 million reduction in the consideration for shareholders was due to Mark Mason and the Board.

Blue Lion is strongly encouraging the Board to remove the CIC payments as part of the merger as a result of these missteps. Blue Lion believes these CIC payments, which total $19.6 million, were already egregious. Chuck Griege stated in his letter to the Board, "Why should executives still receive millions when their negligence directly resulted in the $30.5 million reduction in the merger consideration to shareholders? If shareholders are receiving less because of poor management decisions, management should not receive the payments."

Based on the 8k released last week, HMST shareholders voted against the CIC payments to be made to Mark Mason and other named executive officers. However, the outcome of the vote was "advisory and non-binding." Griege stated "Shareholders have spoken and the Board needs to do its fiduciary duty and follow the wishes of shareholders." Griege goes on to say, "Candidly, this outcome was not surprising with the poor performance of the stock and the Board over the past twelve years. Shareholders have been fleeced by this management team and Board."

Blue Lion encourages shareholders to contact James Mitchell, HomeStreet's Lead Independent Director to strongly discourage any CIC payments being made to HMST's management team.

