BLUE LIZARD® AUSTRALIAN SUNSCREEN ENTERS INTO OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH HERSCHEND

Award-Winning Mineral Sunscreen Brand Partners with the World's Largest Family-Owned Attractions Company

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown") is proud to announce that its flagship brand, Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen ("Blue Lizard"), is now the official sunscreen of Herschend, the world's largest family-owned themed attractions company. Now available for purchase at Herschend attractions, Blue Lizard products will also be used by all Herschend lifeguards and water park staff for optimal protection. Suncare tips will be posted throughout the attractions to help remind guests to use their sunscreen throughout their visit. Blue Lizard is also thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the World's Largest Swim Lesson at all water park attractions on June 20, 2024.

The exciting new partnership is inclusive of the following Herschend attractions: Dollywood Theme Park®, Dollywood's Splash Country®, Silver Dollar City®, Silver Dollar City's White Water®, Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay®, Wild Adventures Theme Park®, and Calloway Resort & Gardens®. Throughout all water attractions, there will be Blue Lizard branded cabanas that will provide the brand's essential sunscreen in each cabana along with sun safety-tips posted throughout each of the partnered attractions.

"We're delighted to be Herschend's official sunscreen partner," said Michael Morris, Senior Brand Director of Suncare and Body Brands at Crown. "Proper sun protection is essential when spending time outdoors and Blue Lizard's mineral-based, water-resistant lotions, sprays, and sticks are ideal choices for guests to enjoy at all Herschend waterparks and outdoor attractions without worry."

Blue Lizard's products are manufactured by Crown Laboratories, Inc. in Johnson City, TN. Their dermatologist-recommended products are mineral-based, environmentally friendly, easy-to-use, and water resistant.

For additional information on Blue Lizard, visit www.bluelizardsunscreen.com .

About Blue Lizard®

For over 20 years, Blue Lizard has been trusted by dermatologists and pediatricians to deliver highly effective and gentle mineral-based sunscreens for head-to-toe sun protection. All Blue Lizard sunscreens are free from Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, making the entire line of sunscreens reef friendly. Featuring Smart Bottle® and Smart Cap® Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present and reminds them to reapply. For more information, please visit www.bluelizardsunscreen.com .

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Herschend

In the early 1950s, the Herschend family and 17 hosts – grew a small cave tour operation in the Ozark Mountains foothills into a thriving family business. Today, Herschend is the world's largest family-owned themed attractions company, with 12,000+ passionate hosts collectively entertaining 15 million families every year. The company is independently operated with a majority-independent board of directors.

The heart of Herschend's success has long been the world-renowned hospitality that's rooted in our DNA. We call it Heartspitality. It's a unique culture that blends our ethos of Leading with Love and our purpose of Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® to create real impact and joy that spreads through our hosts to our guests and out into our communities.

Herschend's portfolio of more than two dozen wholesome family entertainment brands across North America includes iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Attractions®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands.

Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.

