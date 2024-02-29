Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen Expands on Award-Winning Collection with Mineral SPF 15+ Lip Balm

Dermatologist-Recommended Sunscreen Brand Pioneers SPF Lip Protection with New Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Consumer Skincare, a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc., announces the expansion of its Blue Lizard® Australian Mineral Sunscreen franchise with the introduction of their new SPF 15+ Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm.

Blue Lizard Lip Balm

Blue Lizard is dedicated to providing quality sun-protection options that are safer for both consumers and the environment. The new Lip Balm includes Mineral SPF 15+ sunscreen which blocks 93% of the sun's UV rays and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. The mineral only, vegan, non-whitening formula is made with 8 natural oils that soften and moisturize lips and has a natural coconut flavor. Made with antioxidant-rich Australian superfruit Kakadu Plum to help fight free radical sun damage, this new multitasking Lip Balm both moisturizes and protects.

"Although we all recognize the importance of sun protection from head to toe, we often overlook protection for one of the most vital parts of the face to protect: your lips," said Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, Board Certified Dermatologist. "Blue Lizard has created another amazing lip product that will keep lips both protected and moisturized."

The new Lip Balm is free from chemical active ingredients, parabens, phthalates, and gluten. Trusted by dermatologists and pediatricians, all Blue Lizard mineral-based sunscreens are made with consciously selected ingredients making them highly effective at keeping the skin safe from the sun while being kind to the environment.

"The SPF 15+ Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm is Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen's first foray into the lip care category," says Steve Gallopo, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Crown Consumer Skincare. "We often forget to protect the delicate skin on our lips when we are heading into the sun. By pairing our new Blue Lizard SPF 15+ Lip Balm with our trusted line of SPF lotions, sticks and sprays, you can now go have fun in the sun knowing all of your skin is protected."

The new SPF 15+ Mineral Lip Balm (0.13 oz) is now available for purchase in a 1-Pack or a 3-Pack on Amazon.com, BlueLizardSunscreen.com, and in-store at select retailers.

About Blue Lizard®

For over 20 years, Blue Lizard has been trusted by dermatologists and pediatricians to deliver highly effective and gentle mineral-based sunscreens for head-to-toe sun protection. All Blue Lizard sunscreens are free from Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, making the entire line of sunscreens reef friendly. Featuring Smart Bottle® and Smart Cap® Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present and reminds them to reapply. For more information, please visit www.bluelizardsunscreen.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.crownlaboratories.com .

