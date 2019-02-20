Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen Partners With Sesame Workshop For Fun in the Sun Educational Content

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc., announced today that its Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen brand is now a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, a commitment that includes supporting the show on PBS and the creation of "Fun in the Sun" educational content on Sesame Street's YouTube channel.

"Sesame Street has a rich 50-year history of creating fun, educational content for families," said Garrick Killbery, Crown Laboratories' Executive Director of Marketing for Consumer Healthcare. "This partnership with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization that produces the iconic show, signifies our shared values of educating children and families on the importance of healthy habits like sun safety and skin cancer prevention." Blue Lizard began sponsoring the show on PBS on Friday, March 1, 2019. Sponsored "Fun in the Sun" videos will launch on Sesame Street's YouTube channel the week of Memorial Day, during Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

"As a nonprofit organization, all of the work we do is in service of our mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder," said Jennifer Ahearn, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Themed Entertainment, Sesame Workshop. "We are proud to welcome Blue Lizard as Sesame Street's newest sponsor and work together to provide resources and content that keep families happy and healthy."

To learn more about Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen – including a new line of sunscreens formulated without Oxybenzone or Octinoxate, which some research suggests are potentially harmful to coral reefs – visit www.BlueLizard.net. You can also find the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit sesameworkshop.org.

About Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen is the #1 pediatrician recommended mineral-based sunscreen brand. Every Blue Lizard Sunscreen starts with the natural mineral Zinc Oxide to deliver serious sun protection that's gentle on sensitive skin. To help protect delicate reef ecosystems, the brand's newly-launched "We Love the Reef" line includes six sunscreens that are Oxybenzone-free and Octinoxate-free.

Blue Lizard's Baby sunscreen is designed for delicate skin. The broad spectrum SPF 30+ formula protects skin from 97% of the sun's burning rays and contains no chemical active ingredients, no parabens and no fragrances. The brand's Kids sunscreen provides head-to-toe broad spectrum sun protection with maximum water resistance, so it won't slow them down. The mineral-based sunscreen combines mineral and chemical UV protectors for water-resistant performance you can trust.

Born in Australia and made in the USA, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreens have been trusted by dermatologists for over 20 years.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown Laboratories, Inc. is a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company that is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of beauty, consumer, OTC, prescription, medical and aesthetic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. As an innovative company with key products such as its recently acquired, first FDA-cleared medical grade microneedling device, SkinPen, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, Vita Liberata sunless tanning and skin care, and robust portfolio of Rx and OTC products including PanOxyl and Sarna, Crown Laboratories has enjoyed rapid growth and is poised to become a leader in Dermatology. Crown Laboratories has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for six consecutive years.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

