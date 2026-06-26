Blue Lizard® Brand Sunscreen Named First Official Sunscreen Partner of the Manning Passing Academy

A Partnership to Showcase the Importance of Sun Safety On and Off the Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance is proud to announce Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, the award-winning mineral sunscreen brand, has officially partnered with the prestigious Manning Passing Academy (MPA), as its first-ever official sunscreen partner.

Blue Lizard will provide MPA athletes, coaches, staff and attendees with its dermatologist-trusted mineral sunscreen formulas, helping protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Powered by Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide, Blue Lizard's mineral-based formulations provide broad spectrum protection and are designed to be gentle on skin.

"Player safety is our top priority and partnering with Blue Lizard was a natural fit to help ensure our athletes stay protected while spending long hours outdoors," said Archie Manning, from the Manning Academy. "Blue Lizard offers a variety of sunscreen options, making it easy for our athletes to find the protection that works best for them so they can stay focused on performing at their highest level."

Blue Lizard offers a comprehensive lineup of sun protection products, including sprays, sticks, lotions, and after-sun care. The Blue Lizard Sport collection is specifically designed for active lifestyles, featuring a mineral-based SPF formula powered by Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide, enhanced with skin-energizing electrolytes and water-resistant protection built to withstand intense outdoor activity.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Manning Passing Academy to help athletes, coaches, and staff stay fearless in the sun," said Janelle Wichmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Revance. "The Manning Passing Academy has built an incredible legacy of developing young athletes, and we're honored to support such a respected program alongside an outstanding roster of partners."

The partnership will include Blue Lizard branding across the Manning Passing Academy's website, on-site signage, and event materials. Blue Lizard products will also be included in gift bags distributed to campers and coaches. Blue Lizard joins an impressive lineup of Academy partners, including Nike, Gatorade, Graduate by Hilton, and more.

About Blue Lizard®

For nearly 30 years, Blue Lizard has been a trusted name in sun protection, offering a comprehensive range of mineral sunscreens designed to safeguard all skin types. Our dermatologist- and pediatrician-recommended 100% mineral active ingredients are free from fragrances, parabens, and phthalates that can irritate sensitive skin and are free from oxybenzone and octinoxate. Featuring Smart Cap® Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present and reminds them to reapply.

About Revance

Revance is a global company developing, producing, and distributing industry-leading, differentiated products across aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics. Revance drives innovation beyond convention to offer treatment options for individuals across generations. The Company's vision is to redefine excellence in aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics through science-powered innovation, with an unwavering commitment to its providers, patients, and consumers. Revance's award-winning products are the result of robust research and development, a cornerstone for the Company, driven by renowned scientists. For more information about Revance, please visit us at www.revance.com.

SOURCE Revance