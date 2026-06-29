The PanOxyl® Brand Launches "Here for It All" Campaign, Empowering Confidence Throughout the Acne Journey

"Here for It All" initiative reinforces the brand's dedication to delivering trusted, science-backed skincare solutions that support real-life moments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance is proud to unveil "Here for It All," a new campaign for PanOxyl, that celebrates the brand's commitment to supporting people throughout their skincare journey with trusted, real-life solutions that help inspire confidence every step of the way. "Here for It All" brings PanOxyl's purpose to life by acknowledging the emotional impact of acne and empowering consumers to face each day with confidence. Through authentic storytelling and science-backed formulas, the initiative is designed to deepen consumer engagement, strengthen loyalty, and position PanOxyl as a trusted partner throughout one's skincare journey.

PanOxyl "Here for It All"

"Acne impacts far more than skin and it can shape how people show up in their everyday lives," said Janelle Wichmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Revance. "With 'Here for It All,' we wanted to create a campaign that reflects the real experiences behind acne and reinforces PanOxyl's commitment to helping people find confidence in every moment. From effective formulas to everyday support, PanOxyl is here to empower consumers to put their best face forward."

The campaign kicked off with an immersive media and influencer experience, giving key industry insiders a firsthand look at the brand and its newest initiatives. Attendees explored PanOxyl's latest product innovations, experienced how the brand supports people through life's everyday moments, and received an exclusive preview of the upcoming campaign.

The campaign will also feature multi-channel activations including CTV, YouTube, podcast and streaming audio ads, college campus tours, Greek life and eSports activations, digital out-of-home and retail media advertising and ongoing influencer collaborations.

To learn more, visit www.panoxyl.com.

About PanOxyl

Known for its #1 selling dermatologist-recommended acne products in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a full line of acne-prone skin care products designed to cleanse, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 50 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit www.panoxyl.com.

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing, highly acquisitive, global aesthetics and skincare company committed to delivering innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare solutions across every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio and market position, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and the commercialization of new products and treatments. Focused on skin science for life, Revance continues to expand its global footprint, with distribution spanning 60 countries and a significant opportunity to enter new markets.

Revance's balanced portfolio includes innovative products in the aesthetics space such as DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers by Teoxane SA, and SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device. RHA® technology is proprietary to and manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane SA, and Revance is an independent distributor of Teoxane SA to supply the RHA Collection of dermal fillers to the U.S. market. In addition, its consumer skincare portfolio includes leading brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, StriVectin® and BIOJUVE®.

Please see DAXXIFY® full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

SOURCE Revance