The PanOxyl® Brand Strengthens Market Leadership with Expansion into High-Growth Sulfur Segment and New Maximum-Strength Acne Care Innovation

PanOxyl expands as The Acne Authority® brand with the launch of the Pore Refining Mask and Acne Clearing Spot Treatment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revance announced a significant expansion of its award-winning consumer skincare portfolio with the launch of two high-performance over-the-counter (OTC) innovations from PanOxyl:the Pore Refining Acne Mask and the Acne Clearing Spot Treatment. These strategic introductions advance PanOxyl's mission to deliver comprehensive, dermatologist-backed solutions across multiple therapeutic ingredient categories.

The PanOxyl Pore Refining Acne Mask marks the brand's entry into the high-growth sulfur segment. Formulated with 5% Colloidal Sulfur, the clinical grade treatment penetrates pores to effectively treat blackheads, whiteheads, and excess oil buildup. The advanced formula features a specialized blend of Glacial and Kaolin Clays to draw out impurities and minimize the appearance of pores, while antioxidant-rich ingredients, including Maltobionic Acid, Bisabolol, Red Clover, and Ginger Root Extracts work synergistically to soothe and support skin barrier health.

The PanOxyl Acne Clearing Spot Treatment expands the brand's core leadership in the benzoyl peroxide market. Engineered for targeted, fast-acting blemish reduction, the gel contains 10% Benzoyl Peroxide--the maximum OTC strength available without a prescription to manage existing acne and help prevent future breakouts. To optimize patient compliance and comfort, the high-potency treatment is balanced with skin-supporting Allantoin and Bisabolol to soothe and cool, Sodium Hyaluronate to help retain moisture, and Niacinamide to visually reduce redness.

"The introduction of the PanOxyl Pore Refining Acne Mask and PanOxyl Acne Clearing Spot Treatment represents a pivotal expansion of our portfolio as we scale to meet evolving consumer and clinical demands, said Janelle Wichmann, Chief Marketing Officer, Skincare at Revance. "By diversifying into proven categories like sulfur and deepening our core strength in maximum-potency benzoyl peroxide, we are reinforcing the PanOxyl brand as an indispensable, comprehensive leader in the acne care market."

"Sulfur and Benzoyl Peroxide remain two of the most trusted, clinically proven pillars I recommend to patients battling acne" said Dr Marisa Garshick. "These formulas target distinct pathways of the acne cycle—effectively clearing blemishes and unclogging pores—while incorporating sophisticated, skin-supporting ingredients. Expanding an established, trusted brand like PanOxyl into these specialized formats gives both providers and consumers highly effective tools for customized acne management."

PanOxyl Pore Refining Acne Mask and Acne Clearing Spot Treatment are now available nationwide at Target and Amazon, expanding the brand's omni-channel retail footprint. For more information, visit www.panoxyl.com.

About PanOxyl

As the maker of the #1 best-selling acne product in the U.S.**, PanOxyl delivers a comprehensive portfolio of scientifically backed skincare solutions designed to cleanse, manage, and moisturize acne-prone skin. Trusted by clinicians and millions of consumers worldwide for 50 years, PanOxyl combines high-potency active ingredients with skin supporting formulations to reveal healthier-looking skin. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit www.panoxyl.com.

About Revance

Revance is a global company developing, producing, and distributing industry-leading, differentiated products across aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics. Revance drives innovation beyond convention to offer treatment options for individuals across generations. The Company's vision is to redefine excellence in aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutics through science-powered innovation, with an unwavering commitment to its providers, patients, and consumers. Revance's award-winning products are the result of robust research and development, a cornerstone for the Company, driven by renowned scientists. For more information about Revance, please visit us at www.revance.com.

*IQVIA – June 2025

**Circana – Total MULO+ 2025

SOURCE Revance