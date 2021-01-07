Blue Man Group Co-Founder Chris Wink Opens "Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite" At AREA15 In Las Vegas

This horizon-expanding, first-of-its-kind immersive art experience represents Wink's most ambitious art and entertainment project since departing Blue Man Group in 2017. Drawing upon his well-honed skills as an experience designer, a music composer and overall purveyor of high-impact visual entertainment, the 1,500-square-foot experience takes the entertaining fusion of whimsy, color, art, technology and music he pioneered with Blue Man Group to the next level.

Wink World comprises a series of six infinity-mirror rooms, each one showcasing a stunning production number drawing upon Wink's love of black light and other dazzling stage effects designed to evoke "life force" and inspire wonder. Wink's penchant for transforming everyday objects into art or entertainment provides his delightful brand of dynamism to the experience, as ceiling fans transform into kinetic art and children's toys like Slinkies and Hoberman Spheres become elevated into a chorus line of dancers and entertainers.

"Wink World will be a manifestation of my lifelong fascination with the transcendent power of the playful interaction of light, color and music," said Wink. "And its location is perfect, as AREA15 was designed especially for experiences like this brand-new, multisensory art and entertainment concept."

Tickets to enter "Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite" are $18 for adults, $13.50 for children. Discounts are also available for Nevada residents, seniors and members of the military. All prices include ChromaDepth 3-D glasses.

For more information about Wink World, click here or follow on Facebook and Instagram @WinkWorldOfficial.

Click Here for Downloadable High-Res Photos and Video

ABOUT CHRIS WINK

Chris Wink is famously known for being the co-founding performer, writer, director and composer of Blue Man Group, the ground-breaking show combining theatrics, art, music and technology to create a wildly interactive, percussion-driven multi-media experience. He is an award-winning writer and performer, Grammy-nominated composer and a frequent public speaker on the subject of creativity. Wink is currently the director of content and cool s**t for AREA15 and brings a unique brand of creativity and decades of industry experience to numerous experiential activations. In his position, he serves as a global ambassador for the brand.

Media contact:

Vanessa Thill

[email protected]

469-226-4723

Erika Pope

[email protected]

(702) 249-2972

SOURCE Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite