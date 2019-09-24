Blue Man Group Speechless Tour to Feature Official Rubik's Cubes

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rubik's Brand Ltd. ( www.rubiks.com ) and Blue Man Group ( www.blueman.com ) are proud to announce a partnership that will introduce the Official Rubik's Cube into a scene in the upcoming Blue Man Group Speechless tour, premiering at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

"We are so excited to partner with Rubik's Brand to bring to life a scene for our new Speechless tour," said Benoit Mathieu, Senior Executive Producer, Blue Man Group. "This iconic puzzle, and its mysterious nature, fit perfectly into themes of connection, humanity and playfulness that are evident throughout our new Blue Man Group show, and we will be looking for other ways to partner in the coming year as Rubik's Cube celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2020."

"We're incredibly thrilled to be partnering with Blue Man Group and to be a part of their Speechless Tour," said Christoph Bettin, CEO, Rubik's Brand Ltd. "When we first received an email through our website, we knew it would be the perfect collaboration and jumped on the opportunity. The innovative Blue Man Group team has created a partnership that will leave a lasting impression and enjoyed by all."

The scene featuring the Official Rubik's Cube, entitled "The Match", was recently workshopped in the Blue Man Group Boston resident show, and features the cooperation of two audience guests, picked at random by the Blue Men. While together on stage, the Blue Men explore various forms of interaction between their two guests including a friendly Rubik's Cube duel. In the end, the two strangers leave connected in ways that they could never have imagined.

Blue Man Group Speechless is the new show from entertainment phenomenon Blue Man Group who, for the first-time ever, are inviting audiences into their world. Directed by Jenny Koons, in her premier collaboration with Blue Man Group, the show gives a behind-the-scenes look into the Blue Man's workshop, delivering a wildly unexpected experience that is perfect for the whole family. Speechless features iconic Blue Man Group moments, a brand-new set design, and the debut of never-before-seen instruments and scenes, all highlighting the group's signature blend of original music, large-scale audience interaction, non-verbal connections and hilarious absurdity. Unplug and share an experience that unites us beyond words in our always-on world.

For an original video featuring Blue Man Group and Rubik's Cube, click here.

For a list of cities currently on tour for the Blue Man Group Speechless tour, please visit https://www.blueman.com/speechless-tour/buy-tickets.

About Rubik's:

Created by Professor Ernő Rubik, as a tool to teach his architectural students, Rubik's Cube has evolved into the world's most successful toy, a puzzle perceived globally as an art form and the ultimate symbol of intelligence and problem solving. Today the Rubik's Cube has become a global consumer brand, merchandising and licensing company that is now heading to expand into vast new areas. The Rubik's Cube has become one of the most instantly recognized symbols of fun, aptitude and creative endeavor due to its iconic, colorful multidimensional design that continues to appeal to people of all ages and cultures.

About Blue Man Group:

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit Blueman.com.

