Blue Man Group's Speechless Tour to Debut September 2019 in North America

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Man Group, owned by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, announced today the launch of their new tour, Speechless, officially opening September 24, 2019 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, after developing the production at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR. The launch of the new tour marks the premiere of Blue Man Group in Los Angeles, the first of more than 50 cities around North America that will welcome the Speechless tour in its first season. Under the helm of visionary director Jenny Koons, in her first-time collaboration with Blue Man Group, the world-renowned bald and blue trio embark on a fresh journey of discovery through this tour, the result of 27+ years spent observing humanity. Speechless will feature new and original compositions, invented instruments and unexpected situations alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary and profound absurdity.

"By building on the original DNA of Blue Man Group, Speechless will forge a path for future generations of the Blue Man tribe to explore," said Diane Quinn, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group's Chief Creative Officer. "To further challenge themes of invention, curiosity and human connection, we are excited to work with our new director, Jenny Koons, whose expertise in dissolving spatial boundaries and diverse background in theater and activism, set the stage for us to deliver a transformative Blue Man Group experience."

Jenny Koons is a New York-based director who comes to Blue Man Group having recently completed productions of Between Us: The Deck of Cards with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, A Midsummer Night's Dream with The Public Theater Mobile Unit, The Tempest with The Juilliard School, and Burn All Night with the American Repertory Theatre. Koons was an artist in residence at Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, SPACE on Ryder Farm, and The Invisible Dog Art Center and has developed new work at Ars Nova, Steppenwolf, Joe's Pub and the Roundabout Theatre Company. Jenny was the 2017 curator of New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center Lobby Project, co-curator of the 2016 Toronto ThisGen Conference, and co-founder of Artists 4 Change NYC (National Black Theatre). She is a proud 2017 Lilly Award recipient.

"It's Blue Man Group's continued commitment to push boundaries, and think bigger and bolder with every new exploration, that excites me most about this opportunity, and I'm thrilled to join the Blue Man Group family to undertake this new show," said Jenny Koons, Director of the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour. "Speechless will feature material that fosters communal moments, debut the evolution of our tube-based instruments to support all new music, and include large-scale audience participation. It is my hope that this show will deliver on its name and continue Blue Man Group's legacy to transcend words and inspire audiences through non-verbal connections."

Working in collaboration with Jenny Koons on the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour is Blue Man Group Creative Director Jon Knight. The tour is produced and promoted in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

Pre-sale tickets are now available at www.blueman.com/speechless for the following cities:

DATES MARKET VENUE September 24 – October 6 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Pantages Theatre October 18 – October 20 Modesto, CA Gallo Center October 29 – October 30 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center November 29 – December 1 Austin, TX Long Center February 11 – February 16 Nashville, TN Tennessee Performing Arts Center February 21 – February 23 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts March 10 Springfield, OH Clark State Performing Arts Center March 24 – March 25 Richmond, KY EKU Center March 31 – April 2 Portland, ME Merrill Auditorium April 3 – April 5 Hartford, CT The Bushnell April 30 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

Tickets are available now as part of season subscription packages or via group sales for most tour stops. Sign up at www.blueman.com/speechless to be the first to know public on-sale dates for the following cities on the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour route:

DATES MARKET VENUE September 12 – September 18 Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center October 8 – October 13 Folsom, CA Three Stages Performing Arts Center October 15 – October 16 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center October 22 – October 27 Denver, CO The Buell Theatre November 1 – November 3 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts November 5 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Theater November 6 – November 7 Fresno, CA William Saroyan Theatre November 8 - November 10 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre November 12 – November 13 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall November 15 – November 17 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage November 19 – November 20 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre November 21 Midland, TX Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center November 22 – November 24 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre November 26 – November 27 Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall December 2 – December 3 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center January 7 – January 12 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 15 – January 19 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center January 20 – January 22 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Performing Arts Center January 24 – January 26 Appleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center January 28 Sioux City, IA Sioux City Orpheum January 29 – February 2 Lincoln, NE Lied Center for Performing Arts February 4 – February 9 Minneapolis, MN State Theater February 17 – February 18 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theater February 20 West Lafayette, IN Elliott Hall of Music February 25 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza February 26 Springfield, IL Sangamon Auditorium March 9 Lima, OH Lima Civic Center March 17 – March 18 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center March 20 – March 22 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center March 27 – March 29 Hershey, PA Hershey Theater April 7 – April 12 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit April 14 – April 15 Rockford, IL Coronado Theater April 16 – April 19 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace April 21 – April 23 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre April 24 – April 26 Charlotte, NC Blumenthal Performing Arts Center May 1 – May 3 Kalamazoo, MI Miller Auditorium May 5 – May 6 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center May 8 – May 17 Washington, DC The National Theatre June 2 – June 7 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

*Additional tour dates and cities to be announced.

ABOUT BLUE MAN GROUP

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit Blueman.com.

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

