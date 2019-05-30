Blue Man Group's Speechless Tour to Debut September 2019 in North America

Tour to Feature New and Iconic Content, New Director and First-Ever Stop in Los Angeles

Pre-sale Tickets Available Today at www.blueman.com/speechless for Multiple Cities

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Man Group, owned by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, announced today the launch of their new tour, Speechless, officially opening September 24, 2019 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, after developing the production at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR.  The launch of the new tour marks the premiere of Blue Man Group in Los Angeles, the first of more than 50 cities around North America that will welcome the Speechless tour in its first season. Under the helm of visionary director Jenny Koons, in her first-time collaboration with Blue Man Group, the world-renowned bald and blue trio embark on a fresh journey of discovery through this tour, the result of 27+ years spent observing humanity. Speechless will feature new and original compositions, invented instruments and unexpected situations alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary and profound absurdity.

"By building on the original DNA of Blue Man Group, Speechless will forge a path for future generations of the Blue Man tribe to explore," said Diane Quinn, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group's Chief Creative Officer. "To further challenge themes of invention, curiosity and human connection, we are excited to work with our new director, Jenny Koons, whose expertise in dissolving spatial boundaries and diverse background in theater and activism, set the stage for us to deliver a transformative Blue Man Group experience."

Jenny Koons is a New York-based director who comes to Blue Man Group having recently completed productions of Between Us: The Deck of Cards with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, A Midsummer Night's Dream with The Public Theater Mobile Unit, The Tempest with The Juilliard School, and Burn All Night with the American Repertory Theatre. Koons was an artist in residence at Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, SPACE on Ryder Farm, and The Invisible Dog Art Center and has developed new work at Ars Nova, Steppenwolf, Joe's Pub and the Roundabout Theatre Company. Jenny was the 2017 curator of New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center Lobby Project, co-curator of the 2016 Toronto ThisGen Conference, and co-founder of Artists 4 Change NYC (National Black Theatre). She is a proud 2017 Lilly Award recipient. 

"It's Blue Man Group's continued commitment to push boundaries, and think bigger and bolder with every new exploration, that excites me most about this opportunity, and I'm thrilled to join the Blue Man Group family to undertake this new show," said Jenny Koons, Director of the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour. "Speechless will feature material that fosters communal moments, debut the evolution of our tube-based instruments to support all new music, and include large-scale audience participation. It is my hope that this show will deliver on its name and continue Blue Man Group's legacy to transcend words and inspire audiences through non-verbal connections."

Working in collaboration with Jenny Koons on the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour is Blue Man Group Creative Director Jon Knight. The tour is produced and promoted in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

Pre-sale tickets are now available at www.blueman.com/speechless for the following cities:

DATES

MARKET

VENUE

September 24 – October 6

Los Angeles, CA 

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

October 18 – October 20

Modesto, CA

Gallo Center

October 29 – October 30

Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Civic Center

November 29 – December 1

Austin, TX

Long Center

February 11 – February 16

Nashville, TN 

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

February 21 – February 23

Midland, MI 

Midland Center for the Arts

March 10

Springfield, OH

Clark State Performing Arts Center

March 24 – March 25

Richmond, KY

EKU Center

March 31 – April 2

Portland, ME

Merrill Auditorium

April 3 – April 5

Hartford, CT

The Bushnell

April 30

Wabash, IN

Honeywell Center

Tickets are available now as part of season subscription packages or via group sales for most tour stops. Sign up at www.blueman.com/speechless to be the first to know public on-sale dates for the following cities on the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour route:


DATES

MARKET

VENUE

September 12 – September 18

Fayetteville, AR

Walton Arts Center

October 8 – October 13

Folsom, CA 

Three Stages Performing Arts Center

October 15 – October 16

Riverside, CA

Fox Performing Arts Center

October 22 – October 27

Denver, CO

The Buell Theatre

November 1 – November 3

San Jose, CA

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

November 5

Bakersfield, CA

Rabobank Theater

November 6 – November 7

Fresno, CA

William Saroyan Theatre

November 8 - November 10

San Diego, CA

San Diego Civic Theatre

November 12 – November 13

Albuquerque, NM 

Popejoy Hall

November 15 – November 17

Tempe, AZ

ASU Gammage

November 19 – November 20

El Paso, TX

The Plaza Theatre

November 21

Midland, TX

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

November 22 – November 24

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre

November 26 – November 27

Fort Worth, TX

Bass Performance Hall

December 2 – December 3

McAllen, TX 

McAllen Performing Arts Center

January 7 – January 12

Costa Mesa, CA 

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

January 15 – January 19

Dallas, TX

AT&T Performing Arts Center

January 20 – January 22

Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

January 24 – January 26

Appleton, WI

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

January 28

Sioux City, IA 

Sioux City Orpheum

January 29 – February 2

Lincoln, NE

Lied Center for Performing Arts

February 4 – February 9

Minneapolis, MN 

State Theater

February 17 – February 18

Chattanooga, TN

Tivoli Theater

February 20

West Lafayette, IN

Elliott Hall of Music

February 25

Evansville, IN

Old National Events Plaza

February 26

Springfield, IL

Sangamon Auditorium

March 9

Lima, OH 

Lima Civic Center

March 17 – March 18

Peoria, IL

Peoria Civic Center

March 20 – March 22

Providence, RI

Providence Performing Arts Center

March 27 – March 29

Hershey, PA 

Hershey Theater

April 7 – April 12

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre Detroit

April 14 – April 15

Rockford, IL

Coronado Theater

April 16 – April 19

Cleveland, OH 

Connor Palace

April 21 – April 23

Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Theatre

April 24 – April 26

Charlotte, NC

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

May 1 – May 3

Kalamazoo, MI 

Miller Auditorium

May 5 – May 6

Wilmington, NC 

Wilson Center

May 8 – May 17

Washington, DC

The National Theatre

June 2 – June 7

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre

              

*Additional tour dates and cities to be announced.

ABOUT BLUE MAN GROUP
Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit Blueman.com.

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

