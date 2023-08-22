Blue Mantis to Host 2023 Cloudscape Technology Conference in Newport, Rhode Island

News provided by

Blue Mantis

22 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET

Strategic Digital Services Provider Expects 300+ IT and Cybersecurity Executives 
at Annual Event in October

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Mantis, a leading strategic digital services provider delivering cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services, announced today that it is hosting its annual client conference in Newport, Rhode Island. The invitation-only event will be held at the Newport Marriott, October 2-3, 2023.

Blue Mantis in Newport
The two-day event is expected to attract more than 300 Blue Mantis clients and technology partners, including Microsoft, AWS, and HP, who attend for IT and cybersecurity thought leadership, CXO panels, informative breakout sessions, a Technology Expo, and evening networking events, including the company's iconic lobster bake, to be held at The Bohlin on Commercial Wharf.

"We're excited to be hosting our biggest conference in Newport this year," said Ron Dupler, CEO of Blue Mantis. "After more than thirty years of innovation and strategic investment, our client base has expanded significantly. While we've historically held Cloudscape in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where Blue Mantis is headquartered, we required a new venue that could accommodate our growth, while still offering clients a beautiful, scenic and convenient location. Newport fits that bill perfectly."

"We are honored that Blue Mantis chose Newport to host hundreds of technology executives and experts in cybersecurity at their Cloudscape Conference. Newport has a rich history of inspiring some of America's greatest innovators, and Blue Mantis's event is a great example of how Newport continues to serve as a venue for the best and brightest to gather to solve big business and technology challenges," said Mayor of Newport, Xay Khamsyvoravong.

Blue Mantis chose the theme "Let's Meet the Next Digital Frontier," for Cloudscape 2023 to signify the transformational opportunity that digital technologies offer, and the challenges of navigating a modern landscape increasingly filled with cyberthreats. Cloudscape 2023 will provide clients with modern strategies and proven approaches to help them automate processes, strengthen security, and foster innovation with operational agility and business velocity.

"No matter the industry, all clients need a trusted advisor to help them adapt, evolve, and flourish in the ever-shifting, modern digital era," added Dupler. "We help them assess, modernize, and manage their environments so they can leverage new technologies to drive business outcomes and compete successfully. Cloudscape 2023 is an opportunity for our team to share new approaches and strategies while collaborating with our clients personally in a relaxing and fun atmosphere."

Blue Mantis offers a broad portfolio of digital technology services across seven core competencies: Managed Services, Cybersecurity & Risk Management, Cloud, Carrier Services, Modern Workspace, Networking, and Datacenter Modernization. The company has received numerous industry accolades over the years, most recently being named as one of the top MSPs in the United States for technical expertise and revenue growth by Channel Futures. Additionally, the Channel Company's CRN recently named Blue Mantis to its 2023 Fast Growth 150 list of top solutions providers.

About Blue Mantis
Blue Mantis is a leading strategic digital technology services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,200 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners.

For more information, contact:
Sarah Foote, VP Marketing
Blue Mantis
[email protected]

SOURCE Blue Mantis

