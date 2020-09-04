Blue Marble Appears on Inc.5000 list for Second Year in a Row

"Blue Marble is proud to have made the Inc. 5000 list for the second straight year, coming in at #727 in 2020. This award is a great accomplishment and a celebration of our entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and the dedication of all our Blue Marble team members," said Steve Sarowitz, CEO of Blue Marble Global Payroll. "It is a credit to our hard-working team that we have been able to sustain rapid growth while maintaining exceptional service for our clients. We continue to invest in our technology and unique product offering, providing our mid-market clients a single cloud-based platform to enter and report on global payroll. We look forward to continuing our growth for many more years in the future."

Companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list are not only very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23-27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Blue Marble Payroll was founded by a team of industry professionals who believe in unifying the world of payroll. Our mission is to help mid-market companies simplify and streamline their international payroll. Our revolutionary cloud-based payroll technology ensures compliance with payroll regulations in 150+ countries on one platform. Blue Marble Payroll provides a unique combination of easy-to-use technology and in-country expertise to manage your global workforce.

