Blue Marble Cocktails sets itself apart from being just another company to enter the burgeoning ready-to-drink cocktail market. It is the first company to source the best ingredients available for its cocktails, served in right-size 200ml cans with branding that authentically reflects its commitment to support environmental initiatives and charities.

"Consumers and venues alike want quality and convenience. Our line of cocktails is the perfect solution for anyone to have a cocktail, anywhere," notes Miller. "Everything we produce must reflect who we are and what we represent: all-natural, ultra-premium, worldly, high class, appealing, unique, clean, and simple. And these characteristics should embody the passion and vision that screams spectacular."

Blue Marble Cocktails makes 12 ready-to-drink flavors that bring the convenience of having a personal bartender anywhere, anytime. Varieties include: Screwdriver, Greyhound, Bloody Mary, Cosmo, Marble-Rita, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Cola, Mojito, Coconut Island, Long Island, Moscow Mule, and Cinnamon Toast. All Blue Marble Cocktails beverages feature ultra-premium distilled spirits, all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, dyes or preservatives, and come in environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging.

"What we drink impacts the entire world. Not only are our refreshing cocktails convenient, the aluminum cans we use are completely recyclable," notes Miller. "That means those materials can be back into circulation and on the shelf in as little as 90 days. Our culture represents giving back, paying it forward, bringing awareness, and working to make the Blue Marble bluer."

About Blue Marble Cocktails:

Blue Marble Cocktails produces ultra-premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, and spirits. Blue Marble is a family business with family values supporting global awareness, conservation and environmental initiatives through its "keep the blue marble blue" program, uses recyclable cans and SFI certified packaging. Every cocktail is made in-house through Blue Marble's state-of-the-art production facility located in Indianapolis, Ind.

For more information on Blue Marble Cocktails:

