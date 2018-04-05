Blue Marble Cocktails Supports Local Communities, Helps Southern California Restaurants Build Traffic During Off Season

Blue Marble Cocktails makes 12 ready-to-drink flavors that bring the convenience of having a personal bartender anywhere, anytime. Varieties include Screwdriver, Greyhound, Bloody Mary, Cosmo, Marble-Rita, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Cola, Mojito, Coconut Island, Long Island, Moscow Mule, and Cinnamon Toast. All Blue Marble Cocktails beverages are non-GMO, and feature ultra-premium distilled spirits, all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, dyes or preservatives, and come in environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging.

"Blue Marble Cocktails is proud to support local communities where their commitments to environmentalism and sustainability is in sync with our core values," notes Founder and Planetary Ambassador, Alan Miller. "Having a vibrant culinary scene is one indicator of a healthy community, and this event helped Long Beach prove that in a very big way."

"At Blue Marble Cocktails we emphasize the very best of everything, from how we make our beverages to where we sell them," said Pamela Jean Noble, marketing manager of Blue Marble Cocktails. "Given the caliber of the participating restaurants, we introduced our brand to Restaurant 2.0 consumers who thoroughly appreciate our ultra-premium, hand-crafted, ready-to-drink spirits."

About Blue Marble Cocktails:

Blue Marble Cocktails produces ultra-premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, and spirits. Blue Marble is a family business with family values supporting global awareness, conservation and environmental initiatives through its "keep the blue marble blue" program, uses recyclable cans and SFI certified packaging. Every cocktail is made in-house through Blue Marble's state-of-the-art production facility located in Indianapolis, Ind.

