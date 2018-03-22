Blue Marble Cocktails Title Sponsor of 2018 Radical Cup North America

Round 1 sets pace at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, March 23-25, 2018. Five more rounds continue April 27-29, Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Va.; May 18-20, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ont., Canada; Aug. 10-12, Utah Motorsports Campus in Tooele, Utah; Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y.; and, Oct. 25-27, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, Calif.

Blue Marble Cocktails aligned with the 2018 Radical North American Cup due to a passion for racing and extreme sports held by the brand's Founder and Planetary Ambassador, Alan Miller.

Blue Marble Cocktails makes 12 ready-to-drink flavors including Screwdriver, Greyhound, Bloody Mary, Cosmo, Marble-Rita, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Cola, Mojito, Coconut Island, Long Island, Moscow Mule, and Cinnamon Toast. All Blue Marble Cocktails beverages are non-GMO, and feature ultra-premium distilled spirits, all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, dyes or preservatives, and come in environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging.

"Blue Marble Cocktails is proud to support Radical and its mission to develop the world's best high performance race cars," notes Miller. "This is an excellent opportunity for us to introduce the Blue Marble Cocktails brand and our world-class beverages to a whole new audience in exciting event venues."

"Radical Sportscars is delighted to announce Blue Marble Cocktails as the title sponsor of the Radical Cup North America Series. This partnership further elevates the status of the championship and is another huge coup after announcing every round of the 2018 season will be run and sanctioned under Pirelli World Challenge," said Tom Drewer, regional manager North America, Radical Sportscars Ltd (UK).

About Radical:

Radical is the United Kingdom-based designer and manufacturer of lightweight, high performance motorsports cars. Having sold 2,000 racing cars since its inception in 1997, Radical possesses a niche in the world of motorsport to which nothing compares.

About Blue Marble Cocktails:

Blue Marble Cocktails produces ultra-premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails, and spirits. Blue Marble is a family business with family values supporting global awareness, conservation and environmental initiatives through its "keep the blue marble blue" program, uses recyclable cans and SFI certified packaging. Every cocktail is made in house through Blue Marble's state-of-the-art production facility located in Indianapolis, Ind.

For more information on Blue Marble Cocktails:

www.bluemarblecocktails.com

888.400.3090

phil@bluemarblecocktails.com

Instagram @bluemarblecocktailsofficial

Twitter: @BlueMarbleUPC

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bluemarblecocktails

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-marble-cocktails-title-sponsor-of-2018-radical-cup-north-america-300617991.html

SOURCE Blue Marble Cocktails

Related Links

http://www.bluemarblecocktails.com

