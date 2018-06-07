Blue Marble Cocktails to Sponsor Launch of New Orange County Lifestyle Magazine

The invitation only event will take place among the luxury cars in the showroom of Bentley Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif. Blue Marble Cocktails will provide samples of its cocktails and showcase its earth-friendly approach to creating craft cocktails that can be enjoyed anywhere.

Blue Marble Cocktails makes 12 ready-to-drink flavors that bring the convenience of having a personal bartender anywhere, anytime. Varieties include Screwdriver, Greyhound, Bloody Mary, Cosmo, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Cola, Mojito, Coconut Island, Long Island, Moscow Mule, and Cinnamon Toast. All Blue Marble Cocktails beverages feature ultra-premium distilled spirits, all-natural ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, dyes or preservatives, and come in environmentally friendly and recyclable packaging.

"We are proud to be associated with such a high-caliber magazine that reflects the sophistication and integrity of our product line," notes Founder and Planetary Ambassador Alan Miller. "It's also another way for us to help businesses in the Orange County area prosper and thrive."

About Blue Marble Cocktails:

Blue Marble Cocktails produces ultra-premium, all-natural, ready-to-drink, pre-mixed cocktails. Blue Marble is a family business with family values supporting global awareness, conservation and environmental initiatives through its "keep the blue marble blue" program, uses recyclable cans and SFI certified packaging. Every cocktail is made in-house through Blue Marble's state-of-the-art production facility located in Indianapolis, Ind.

