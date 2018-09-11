Blue Marble Consulting INC. is on the Road to the CXIForum With SIMPLE Retail & Fashion for SAP S/4HANA®

BIG SKY, Mont., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Marble Consulting INC. is presenting at the CXIForum on November 7th at 12:35 PM. Learn first-hand from Allbirds' Head of Finance and Blue Marble's Enterprise Delivery Executive how a great partnership lead to a successful go live on SAP S/4HANA® and what comes next.

"Even though we are not even two years old, we are experiencing the same complexities as larger retailers – multinational, multi-entity, multi-currency, and global supply chain from manufacturing to DCs and reverse logistics," said Jeneen Minter, Head of Finance at Allbirds. "We're polychannel and multi category in terms of products. Couple that with a fast-growing company and pretty soon if we didn't work with SAP solutions we'd have to put something else in place, and then call SAP in probably three years. We decided it wasn't going to get any easier or any cheaper than right now, so we went for it. Thankfully we found the right partner in Blue Marble Consulting that speaks 'start up' with us, who is nimble, who could deliver, who could live our culture and understand what it is like to be scrappy and they pulled off a Big Hairy Audacious Goal! We went live on time and on budget, with more than our original scope."

SAP S/4HANA is a reality for growing retail businesses that are outgrowing current disjointed systems or still using start-up accounting solutions. With SIMPLE Retail & Fashion, Blue Marble bundles software, user licenses, industry best practices, custom user interface, turn key cloud hosting and robust cyber security with a proven SIMPLE delivery methodology.

SIMPLE Retail & Fashion allows clients to predict, anticipate and deliver engaging retail shopper experiences. Blue Marble brings retailers using SAP S/4HANA a singular, granular view of their evolving business. The result is a real-time platform that helps gain insights into customer behavior, manage inventory and deliver personalized, omnichannel offerings.

About Blue Marble Consulting INC.

At Blue Marble, we've enabled over 90 customers onto SAP products and achieved a 100 percent reference rate since 2001.

We deliver SAP ERP products in a disruptively agile way -- uniquely harmonizing our clients' needs with exactly the right team, software and design to maximize client ROI. We are avidly intent on being a company that can hit the ground running, where exceptionally talented consultants want to work and where we constantly collaborate, enable, document and share our skills.

Blue Marble is an authorized SAP value-added reseller and implementation consulting firm, specializing in SAP S/4HANA, SAP® SuccessFactors®, SAP® BusinessObjects™ (BI), and SAP Fiori® user experience.

Blue Marble is a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

To learn more about Blue Marble Consulting INC., please visit www.sap-bmc.com.

