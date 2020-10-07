Blue Marble Productions to Open New State-of-the-Art Canning Facility This Month

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Marble Productions, Inc., based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is scheduled to start operations in their new state-of-the-art 181,000-square-foot canning facility this month. Already canning alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for some of the biggest companies in the world, Blue Marble has made significant investments to execute on their strategy for accelerated growth. As the beverage industry is pivoting to more sustainable packaging solutions and adapting to the increasing consumer demand for convenience, companies with canning expertise like Blue Marble are on the rise. Yet today, while many companies are struggling to scale fast enough to meet the growing market demands, Blue Marble Productions is forging ahead to fill a critical gap in the beverage industry by increasing much-needed beverage canning services and even offering options for outright purchase of one of their production lines for larger customers wanting guaranteed production time.

Blue Marble Productions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Marble Cocktails, Inc., is currently producing its own line of nine "world's best" award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails and four gold medal vodka seltzers, as well as co-packing and private labeling sparkling fruit juices, kombuchas, vitamin wellness drinks, canned waters, and other spirit based seltzers. Founder and CEO Alan Miller made the move in late 2019 to begin investing in a new team and facility to build production lines in 2020 capable of delivering over 450 million cans with plans to expand and scale future production capacity to exceed over one billion cans in 2021. Blue Marble Productions has a solid foundation and the expertise to manage everything from custom formulations and market trials to producing multi-million case volumes while continuing to develop, formulate, and co-pack for many of today's industry leaders.

"We started with a clean slate and would not accept status quo on how facilities were designed or operated. We were a start-up operating like a Fortune 500 company, running SAP, hiring in-house PhDs to lead our formulary development, implementing GMP, and obtaining certifications like SQF, Kosher, Organic, etc. Now, we are making the natural next step towards being an industry leader in co-packing and product development. Expanding our footprint allows us to build another state-of-the-art production facility with plans for six lines and increasing our services and capabilities to include in-line sleeving, in-house microbiology, analytical testing, bulk liquid and ingredient storage, warehousing, and full 3PL services. Our expertise in slim/sleek-sized cans (200ml, 250ml, and 355ml) requiring carbonation or nitrogen dosing was just the beginning, as we are now set up to run 12 oz and 16 oz industry-standard cans. I could not be prouder of the team we have put together and the products we produce," said Miller.

In Q4 of 2020, Blue Marble plans to expand its current spirit-based alcohol production by adding malt and wine co-packing capabilities. That added capability is part of their continued expansion plans to include three additional co-packing lines scheduled for build-out in 2021.

"We are in an aggressive growth mode with the expertise, facility capabilities, and the room to scale at a time when the industry demand has truly outgrown its current canning capacity. While others are converting existing lines to stay relevant, we are building for the future. We understand the importance of guaranteed line time with a co-packer that has the ability to produce a full range of alcohol and non-alcohol-based products and can scale production for growth. With the build-out of our next three lines, we will add up to another 1.5+ billion cans of production and provide co-pack customers three unique ways in which to secure their production for 2021 and beyond: (1) Purchase the next available planned line(s) within Blue Marble's new facility; (2) Pre-pay for line time on our existing lines; (3) Schedule production time through our normal co-packing services. Blue Marble is not just another co-packer, but a full-service total canning solution for the beverage industry," said President & COO Brad Clatt.

Operating in its new state-of-the-art facility in October 2020, Blue Marble will leverage its expanded R&D services, in-house lab testing, increased production capacity, additional can sleeving services, expanded packaging services and full 3PL services to provide customers an end-to-end solution from incubation to mass-scale production to grow their brands.

Blue Marble Cocktails, Inc. and Blue Marble Productions, Inc. are world-class developers, processors, and co-packers of branded and private label branded alcohol and non-alcohol-based products for the beverage industry. Family businesses, with family values, supporting global awareness and environmental initiatives through their commitment to sustainable packaging and their keep the blue marble blue® conservation program. Blue Marble has won an unprecedented number of gold medal awards for its spirit-based cocktails and vodka-based seltzers, including the highly coveted "World's Best Pre-Mixed Cocktail" with product distribution in over 40 states. Their portfolio continues to expand into bottled spirits and canned water, as the company remains committed to bringing today's health-conscious consumer an all-natural, low-calorie, gluten-free, ultra-premium taste experience without the use of preservatives or artificial additives.

Click to learn more about Blue Marble Cocktails or Blue Marble Productions co-packing services or visit our website at www.lovebluemarble.com.

For investment inquiries, information related to purchasing dedicated production lines or pre-paid line time, please contact [email protected].

Blue Marble Productions, Inc.

