Blue Matter Further Expands Analytics Team, Opens New Office in Gurugram, India

Blue Matter Consulting

14 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter is pleased to announce another milestone in the expansion of its Blue Matter Insights team: the opening of a new office in Gurugram, India, a financial and technology hub near New Delhi. The office officially opened in February 2024.

Blue Matter Insights is a global team within Blue Matter that provides primary market research and advanced analytics services to biopharma clients. According to Prasanna Sridharan, Partner and Head of Blue Matter Insights, "Over the past year, the Blue Matter Insights team has had tremendous success in bringing new capabilities and innovative solutions to our clients. This new office is another exciting step in our development, allowing us to bring our team members together and providing another platform for continued expansion. Having the right infrastructure and scale to attract the best talent is a critical part of our long term roadmap."

Prasanna added that the global footprint will significantly drive the team's mission to deliver meaningful insights at scale to address a range of commercial business questions that clients regularly face. The team is engaged in a wide range of projects across multiple geographies, most often in complex markets such as oncology (including cell and gene therapies) and rare diseases. 

A key to the expansion has been strengthening the Blue Matter Insights' leadership team.  According to Prasanna, "Over the past year, we've brought aboard a range of leaders across the US and India, each with deep, specialized experience in life sciences. These leaders will help guide the next era of our growth.

"They have in-depth expertise in generating insights to drive commercial decisions, while coming from diverse environments. Diversity of thought and perspectives are keys to our success. Our leaders' past experiences span a wide variety of roles and settings, across industry and consulting. But they're all united in the belief that data must drive decisions and the pursuit of leveraging data to derive insights that support meaningful decision-making. We'll be sharing more about each of them in the coming weeks and months."

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio, and organization levels. It has broad therapeutic expertise with a focus on complex markets such as oncology, CNS, and rare diseases.

News Releases in Similar Topics

