Blue Matter Hires New Partner, Prasanna Sridharan, Expands Capabilities in Data and Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter is pleased to announce that it has hired Prasanna Sridharan as a Partner in its San Francisco office. Prasanna will join the firm's west coast regional team to lead and enhance the firm's capabilities in data and analytics for life science clients.

Prasanna brings nearly two decades of biopharma industry experience in marketing science, data strategy, and analytics. His career includes strategic consulting as well as leadership roles within the biopharma industry. Most recently, he led IQVIA's oncology analytics practice, by way of acquisition of 159 Solutions, a consulting company that he founded. His background also includes roles at ZS Associates, Genentech, and Axess Oncology.

Ashwin Dandekar, Managing Partner at Blue Matter, has known Prasanna for many years. He said, "This is the perfect role for Prasanna, and we are thrilled to have him on the team. It's no secret that biopharma markets are becoming increasingly complex. Leaders who develop corporate and commercial strategies must leverage a growing—and often confusing—panorama of data sources and sets and to make decisions. It can also be challenging to derive insights from so many diverse data sources, and our clients are asking for help. I look forward to working with Prasanna as we scale the team to deliver that vision."

Prasanna added, "I look forward to expanding Blue Matter's Commercial analytics and operations capabilities to the next level. The ability to truly combine strategic planning with analytical execution is something that every one of our clients need and we are confident that we will be able to add significant value in this arena. We're preparing to roll out a range of offerings across four key areas: Market Research, Analytics, Data Operations, and Data Infrastructure. I'm excited to be able to share more soon."

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and organization levels, with a focus on corporate and product strategy in complex markets. It has broad therapeutic experience with concentrations in oncology, CNS, and rare diseases.

