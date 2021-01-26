Blue Matter Launches Center of Excellence Focused on Central Nervous System Therapies

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter, a leading strategic consulting firm focused on the life sciences industry, has launched a new Center of Excellence focused on central nervous system (CNS) therapies. The new initiative will focus on helping biopharmaceutical companies develop and implement commercial strategies in CNS markets.

Blue Matter has broad experience across a range of therapeutic areas. However, it offers concentrated expertise in selected areas that are more complex or that have special characteristics. For example, oncology and in rare diseases are special focus areas for the firm, with CNS being a new addition moving forward.

The Center of Excellence will be developing thought leadership resources as well as strategic tools and best practices related to CNS markets for life science manufacturers. Varun Renjen, M.D., an Associate Principal in Blue Matter's New York office, will lead those efforts.

"The CNS market is broad and diverse, with a high unmet need across a range of disease states," said Renjen. "It's also an area that's experiencing rapid development and resurgence. There is greater understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of numerous diseases. This is creating great potential for the development of novel therapeutics. As more attention and investment is directed toward CNS, biopharma companies will need increasingly specialized support when it comes to commercial strategy. We plan to have a suite of services for CNS companies as they bring new therapeutics to the market."

Blue Matter's work in CNS currently spans product and portfolio strategy for development-stage and marketed therapies globally.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America and Europe, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and organization levels, with a focus on commercial strategy for complex therapies in the development and launch stages. It has broad therapeutic experience with a concentration in oncology and rare diseases.

