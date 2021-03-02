Blue Matter Launches Initiative Focused on Digital Health

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter, a leading strategic consulting firm focused on the life sciences industry, has launched a new initiative to help life science companies develop and commercialize digital health solutions.

Digital health solutions encompass a variety of emerging products and services including digital therapeutics, digital biomarkers, digital medicine, clinical decision support tools, and adherence technologies. Digital health aims to make healthcare more inclusive, accessible, and effective in treating nearly all types of conditions. The initiative acknowledges life science companies' central role in engaging with a broader ecosystem of providers, payers, tech companies, and others to realize the potential of these innovations.

Digital therapeutics is a priority segment for the initiative and are defined as evidence-based therapeutic interventions driven by software with the intent to help prevent, manage, or treat a disease or disorder. The range of interventions that can be classified as digital therapeutics is diverse. They may be used as stand-alone or adjunctive treatments to medications, devices, or other therapies.

Blue Matter has appointed Jeff Liesch, Ph.D. to lead the initiative. Jeff is a Principal in Blue Matter's New York office with an academic background in neurogenetics and behavior. He has cultivated expertise in digital health over the past few years.

"The field of digital therapeutics is growing rapidly, and there is an impressive range of possibilities. It's fascinating to repeatedly discover the potential for positive impact in just about every therapeutic area," said Liesch. "Of course, they differ from traditional pharmacotherapies, which adds complexity during development and commercialization. Our goal is to develop a specialized set of strategic approaches and tools to help innovators develop digital therapeutics and successfully commercialize them."

Liesch will propagate tools, approaches, and knowledge related to digital health throughout Blue Matter's offices globally, ensuring that the firm is equipped to support clients in any location.

