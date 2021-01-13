Blue Matter Ranked for 2nd Year as One of the 50 Best Consulting Firms to Work for in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter has once again earned a ranking as one of the 50 best consulting firms to work for in North America. This was the firm's second year participating in Vault's annual survey. Blue Matter ranked #19 among all consulting firms surveyed, up from #30 in 2020. Among boutique firms, it ranked #5, up from its 7th place finish in 2020.

Vault is a key resource for job seekers and others, providing "in-depth intelligence on what it's really like to work within an industry, company, or profession" since 1996. Each year, Vault surveys team members from a wide range of consulting firms, asking them about corporate culture, work/life balance, diversity, compensation, company outlook, and a range of other factors. Firms are ranked based on the survey responses. Vault's rankings are very well known and are regularly featured in the news and business media.