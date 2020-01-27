Blue Medora Builds Strong Momentum Into 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Medora, the leading provider of enterprise IT monitoring integration solutions, reported today that it closed a record-breaking year in 2019 with sector-leading performances across revenue, customer acquisition and product innovation as well as adding key hires to its executive staff.

The leading indicator of the company's growth is its thriving customer acquisition. Blue Medora's total customer base grew 60% in 2019, resulting in over 550 total customers worldwide in industries spanning government, healthcare, telecommunication, finance and retail. Monthly recurring revenue increased 52% as a result of this strong customer growth.

To drive this momentous growth, the company expanded its executive team by welcoming Bekim Protopapa as chief executive officer, Carol Volk as chief marketing officer and Greg Pattison as general manager.

Bekim Protopapa joined Blue Medora in October, bringing over 20 years of leadership experience from companies within the systems management, networking and security sectors including roles at NetIQ, BladeLogic, Blue Coat Systems, Cymtec and Mimecast. During his tenure at NetIQ, the company grew from a small startup to a public company with a $250+ million run rate and made several strategic acquisitions. While at Blue Coat Systems, the company experienced a period of unprecedented growth, expanding from roughly $100 million in annual revenue to over $400 million in under four years. Lastly, as the GM/COO of Mimecast in North America , he led a high-velocity go-to-market team, ultimately culminating in one of the NASDAQ's most successful IPO's in 2015.

Carol Volk joined Blue Medora in July from cybersecurity leader STEALTHbits where she ran marketing, growing marketing-sourced revenue from near 0% to over 30%. Prior to STEALTHbits, Carol held marketing and product management positions at Oracle and RightNow Technologies. Carol also co-founded and ran a startup that provided premiere sales and marketing tools for high tech sales organizations, focusing on Fortune 500 organizations that included Microsoft, IBM, Hewlett Packard, Cisco, Siemens, D&B, and Johnson Controls. Prior to this, Carol held product development and other technical positions at Voxware, McAfee and Prudential Investments.

Greg Pattison returned to Blue Medora in July to lead the True Visibility Group business unit. Greg leverages his past experience in product development for the automotive, finance, computer and paper industries to produce world-class IT monitoring solutions. Greg served in the US Navy as a Nuclear Power Plant Supervisor for six years prior to getting his computer engineering degree. He has worked for Mead, Burke Porter, and Atomic Object before joining Blue Medora.

In addition to these executive hires, Blue Medora also expanded its partner ecosystem. The company established a growing relationship with Google, that encompasses Google's monitoring service providing metrics and logs data from non-Google Cloud Platform technologies, launching a metrics offering in March and expanding to logs in November 2019. Blue Medora also deepened its relationship with New Relic, offering New Relic One customers the ability to collect log data from more than 50 log sources, announcing availability in October. This builds on the momentum established with New Relic over the last two years with the BindPlane solution for metrics.

"Blue Medora continues to deliver strong operating results, and product innovation that solves real customer problems. To that end, 2019 was no different, and we accelerated in several key areas," said Bekim Protopapa, CEO of Blue Medora. "The pace of product innovation throughout the year was a significant component in driving the momentum we experienced. On average, we brought to market one new metrics or logs source per week. It's clear our rapid product development is resonating with our users given the impressive year over year growth in our customer base."

In addition to the standard operating benchmarks, Blue Medora has always had a deep tradition of giving back to the western Michigan community it calls home. A sampling of the organizations Blue Medorians are proud to work with includes:

SoftwareGR.org – board member and donors

Bitcamp – Blue Medora hosts a coding camp for 7 th and 8 th -grade girls

and 8 -grade girls FIRST Robotics Team - Blue Medora hosts the practice space and has donated laptops for a local club

Django Girls GR, The Right Place, Degage and Friends of GR Parks - volunteers and/or donors.

