Blue Mesa Health Inc. Accepted into Prestigious Metabridge and C100 48 Hours in the Valley Programs

KELOWNA, British Columbia and MENLO PARK, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Mesa Health Inc. ("Blue Mesa"), a global digital therapeutics company with headquarters in New York and Vancouver, is pleased to announce that it has been accepted into two prestigious startup venture programs in June 2018: Metabridge and C100 48 Hours in the Valley. Each year at Metabridge, fifteen startups are hand-picked to attend targeted sessions in Kelowna, British Columbia and meet with mentors, advisors and venture capitalists from all across North America.

Blue Mesa is a digital or 'virtual' provider of the Transform program, which is a clinical intervention for preventing type 2 diabetes that is delivered remotely using a combination of home health monitoring technology, a smartphone app and remote coaching services. This program is one of very few digital program providers to have achieved an elevated recognition status from the certifying body in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Blue Mesa Health Inc. ("Blue Mesa") released its digital Diabetes Prevention Program ("DPP") Transform in 2015 to the US enterprise payer market. The program is designed to address the problem of rising chronic disease-related health costs in the US, where one-half of all individuals are either prediabetic or diabetic. The program combines software, home health monitoring via wireless scales, activity trackers, and remote health coaching to guide participants through a clinically validated 16-week program, the goal of which is for participants to lose approximately 5-7% of their body weight and reduce type 2 diabetes risk by 58%.

"We see acceptance into these programs as a reflection of the traction that we have been able to achieve, as well as our global outlook. Our goal is to prevent 125 million cases of diabetes in the next decade," said Blue Mesa Health Inc. Chief Executive Officer Curtis Duggan, "And as a founder who grew up in British Columbia, I welcome the opportunity to network and continue to tell our story within both the Canadian and Bay Area ecosystems."

About Blue Mesa Health Inc.

Blue Mesa is a digital therapeutics company with headquarters in New York, NY and Vancouver, BC. Blue Mesa provides a digital therapeutics program in the USA and Canada based on the CDC's landmark National Diabetes Prevention Program. In the United States, employers, health plans, accountable care organizations, hospital systems are recognizing the return on investment provided by culturally tailored and digitally delivered preventive health programs. Blue Mesa has raised Series AA funding from Nimbus Synergies Inc., Pallasite Ventures, Stanley Park Ventures Inc., publicly traded technology firm Mobio Technologies Inc. and other US investors. Bluemesahealth.com

