Blue Mesa Health Inc. Achieves Full Recognition from the CDC for its English- and Spanish-language Diabetes Prevention Programs Transform and Transformemos

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Mesa Health Inc. ("Blue Mesa"), a global digital therapeutics company with headquarters in New York, Vancouver, São Paulo and Dubai, announced today that its Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) "Transform" has received full recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Full recognition is the highest form of recognition, indicating that Blue Mesa has proven it can deliver an effective Type 2 Diabetes prevention program using a remote or 'virtual' method. As part of the recognition process, Blue Mesa submitted outcomes data directly to the CDC over a period of two years.

Blue Mesa is a digital or 'virtual' provider of the Transform program, which means the program is delivered remotely using a combination of home health monitoring technology, a smartphone app and remote coaching services. This program is the first digital program to offer a fully immersive Spanish-language experience for people in the Hispanic and Latino/a communities, via a Spanish-language program: Transformemos. The Transformemos program is based on the CDC's official Prevenga El T2 Spanish-language curriculum.

"This is an amazing milestone for our team. We are so pleased to have validated the effectiveness of our program by working collaboratively with the CDC's recognition program," said Curtis Duggan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Mesa Health. "The impact of chronic disease is a global phenomenon and one of the world's most pressing public health crises. Full recognition will help us continue to build on our vision to help millions of people around the world live chronic-disease free."

Blue Mesa Health Inc. ("Blue Mesa") released its digital Diabetes Prevention Program Transform in 2015. The program is designed to address the problem of rising chronic disease-related health costs in the US, where one-half of all individuals are either prediabetic or diabetic. The goal of the program is for participants to lose approximately 5-7% of their body weight and in doing so reduce their type 2 diabetes risk by 58%.

Blue Mesa Health will release programs adapted from the US DPP in international markets in 2019, with planned launches in various territories in Latin America, the Gulf Region, and East Asia.

About Blue Mesa Health Inc.

"Blue Mesa" is a digital therapeutics company with headquarters in New York, NY. Blue Mesa provides a digital therapeutics program based on the CDC's landmark National Diabetes Prevention Program. In the United States, employers, health plans, accountable care organizations, hospital systems are recognizing the return on investment provided by culturally tailored and digitally delivered preventive health programs. National health systems, payers and employers in international jurisdictions are increasingly seeing the value in culturally specific chronic disease prevention programs and strategies. Blue Mesa has raised venture funding from Nimbus Synergies Inc., Pallasite Ventures, Stanley Park Ventures Inc., publicly traded technology firm Mobio Technologies Inc. and other investors.

