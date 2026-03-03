Blue Monkey Beverage Acquires Local Weather Sports Drink

Premium Sports Drink Begins Next Chapter Under New Ownership

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Monkey Beverage today announced the acquisition of Local Weather , a premium, coconut water-based sports drink formulated with electrolytes, adaptogens, and nootropics.

In a category dominated by high-sugar sports drinks made with high fructose corn syrup or dextrose and packaged in plastic bottles, Local Weather stands apart. The brand delivers clean, functional hydration using coconut water, pink Himalayan salt, magnesium, potassium, ashwagandha, and L-theanine all packaged in a resealable, infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle.

Local Weather portfolio

Designed for modern, hybrid achievers, Local Weather supports both mind and body performance. The caffeine-free, gluten-free, vegan formula contains just 6 g of natural cane sugar and 35 calories per bottle. Current flavors include Wildberry, Mango Passionfruit, Fruit Punch, and Orange Clementine.

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to building a portfolio of brands that are shaping the future of better-for-you beverages," said Steve Beck, CEO, Blue Monkey Beverage. "Local Weather represents the next generation of hydration – inclusive, functional, and sustainably packaged. We're excited to scale the brand and unlock its full potential."

Under Blue Monkey's leadership, Local Weather will continue operating as a distinct brand, now supported by expanded industry expertise and retail relationships.

"We are excited about this acquisition by the Blue Monkey team, said Jon Alagem, CEO of Local Weather. "The better-for-you portfolio that they are building will be second to none and there is no better place that we'd rather see Local Weather thrive."

About Local Weather

Started in 2023 by partners Jon Alagem, Michael Scott Cohen and NFL great, Russell Wilson, Local Weather is an all natural sports drink and the first in an all aluminum resealable bottle. Formulated with electrolytes, adaptogens, and nootropics, Local Weather delivers clean hydration that supports focus, drive, and performance for today's athlete.

About Blue Monkey Beverage

Blue Monkey Beverage is a premium sparkling juice, fresh juice, and coconut water brand dedicated to delivering bold, authentic flavor made from real fruit — never from concentrate and never with added sugar. Built on the mission "Real Fruit. Done Right.", Blue Monkey crafts clean-label beverages using non-GMO ingredients and no filler juices, offering consumers a naturally sweet taste straight from the source.

For more info, visit www.drinklocalweather.com and www.bluemonkeybeverage.com

