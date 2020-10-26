Blue Moon, Blue Breakfast: Denny's Turns Iconic "Moons Over My Hammy" Breakfast Sandwich Blue for Halloween

Available for a limited time while supplies last at 20 Denny's restaurants in the Miami-Dade area, the Blue Moons Over My Hammy is a ham and scrambled egg sandwich with Swiss & American cheeses on specially created blue sourdough bread, then grilled to toasty perfection. Moons Over My Hammy, inspired by the 1935 jazz song, "Moon Over Miami," has been a Denny's best seller since it was introduced in the early 1990s.

"Only in 2020 would a Blue Moon coincide with Halloween – so what better way to celebrate than by giving one of our most legendary breakfasts, the Moons Over My Hammy, a little makeover?" said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "With Halloween looking very different this year, we took the opportunity to make our world famous sandwich look different as well, and this colorful upgrade gave us an opportunity to have some fun and show our guests that anything is possible in 2020!"

For more information and to find a Denny's location serving the Blue Moons Over My Hammy near you, please visit www.dennys.com .

*The Blue Moons Over My Hammy will be available in 20 Dade County restaurants and for dine-in only, while supplies last

