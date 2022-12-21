BLUE MOON ESTATE SALES AWARDS ITS HIGHEST HONOR TO FRANCHISEE AT ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Leading estate sale franchise hosts annual conference to recognize franchisees for success in 2022 and share new initiatives to better serve customers

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moon Estate Sales , the fastest-growing estate sale franchise in the U.S., awarded the 2022 Franchisee of the Year award to Laura Melish of Centennial and Aurora, CO at the company's annual conference held Dec. 6-8th in Charlotte, NC.

The franchisee of the year is awarded to the Blue Moon owner who not only demonstrated excellent success in growing their business, but also selflessly supports and promotes the Blue Moon system.

"Laura is an example of what it means to be a successful business owner and meaningful member of the communities she serves," said Bob Lang, president of Blue Moon Estate Sales. "Laura gives of herself by always being available to take a phone call and to help fellow Blue Moon owners. With strong customer and client experience skills, she drives her team to provide the best service at all times. She is a true leader in every sense of the word."

Laura came to the business with a passion for antiques and breathing new life into old relics. Prior to opening Blue Moon in 2021, Laura worked in the car rental and travel industry for 35 years.

"Being named the franchisee of the year is extremely gratifying and underscores the hard work and dedication we've put into making our business a success," said Laura Melish. "I continue to be excited about the future of this company, the opportunities for growth and helping more families with their downsizing needs with respect, sensitivity and compassion."

Additional award winners include:

Growth Mindset: Rick Blanton of Memphis, TN

of True Blue Customer Loyalty: Jonathan and Jeannette Tinkey of Greenville, SC .

of . Marketing Excellence: Danielle Roberts of Conroe, TX and The Woodlands, TX

of and Highest Multi-Unit Revenue: Tracy Duce of Minneapolis east, west, and south territories

of east, west, and south territories Highest Single- Unit Revenue: Terri and Chris Dickson of Greensboro / Winston-Salem, NC

of / Surpassing Everest: Jonathan and Jeannette Tinkey of Greenville, SC

of Rising Star : Melanie Ramos of Knoxville, TN

of Rookie of the Year: Kerry and Dustin Chester of Omaha NE.

In addition to announcing awards within the network, the conference was held to help energize the Blue Moon teams and provide new tools and insights on making the most significant impact possible for franchisees and the families that Blue Moon serves.

About Blue Moon Estate Sales

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Blue Moon Estate Sales is a growing national franchise with 107 locations in 28 states. Established in 2009, Blue Moon Estate Sales was created to set the highest of standards in an unregulated industry. After five successful years in the Raleigh market, founders Deb, Ken and David Blue wanted to bring their proven business model to a larger audience. Thus, in 2013, Blue Moon Estate Sales started franchising, running an industry-leading training program and providing ongoing support, and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company.

