Blue Moon Estate Sales Launches Moonetize™ and Partnership with AI-App 'Valuable' to Enhance Estate Sales Preparation and Pricing Process

Enhanced brand process and new technology partnership equips franchisees with smarter tools to manage the growing demand for estate liquidation

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moon Estate Sales , the largest estate sales franchise in the U.S., is proud to announce its partnership with Valuable , an AI-powered inventory and pricing platform designed to streamline operations in the secondary goods market. This latest technology advancement builds upon the launch of Moonetize™, Blue Moon Estate Sales' comprehensive estate sale preparation process, reinforcing the brand's commitment to certainty, care, and consistency at every stage of an estate sale.

Founded in 2024 in Raleigh, N.C., Valuable was created to develop an AI solution for individual collectors and teams of professionals to reduce time and increase profitability in the secondary goods market. Of the "$84 trillion "Great Wealth Transfer " from the Baby Boomer generation, an immense amount is expected to include physical assets that need to be inventoried, priced, marketed, sold and moved.

Blue Moon Estate Sales' Moonetize process accelerates sale preparation, enhances listings, and offers greater insight into market trends and fair market values than any other estate sales company has access to. Through this new collaboration, Blue Moon Estate Sales' franchisees gain enhanced operational efficiency by using Valuable's technology to photograph, edit, inventory, research, describe, price and market items more quickly and accurately.

"Estate liquidation is far more than just selling off assets and turning unwanted items into cash. It's about accurately valuing assets, presenting them professionally and managing a complex process efficiently for families often during a sensitive time," said Bob Lang, brand president of Blue Moon Estate Sales. "By moving forward with Moonetize and partnering with Valuable, our franchisees now have access to AI-driven tools that significantly reduce manual work while improving pricing confidence and overall results for clients and shoppers alike."

The partnership began with 30 Blue Moon Estate Sales' franchisees throughout the U.S. piloting Valuable's new web app. Franchisees had the opportunity to provide feedback to Valuable's product development and customer support teams to advise an enhanced version. The app officially launched earlier this month, with the remaining franchisees now using Valuable in their daily operations.

"Our goal with Valuable is to eliminate the most time-consuming and error-prone parts of inventory and pricing," said Bill Goodwin, CEO of Valuable. "Blue Moon Estate Sales' franchisees provided invaluable feedback during the pilot, and together we've built a solution designed specifically for the realities of estate sales at scale."

Additionally, all of the data Blue Moon Estate Sales accumulates in Valuable is privately owned and will hone the pricing technology further in the future. With Moonetize and Valuable's technology, Blue Moon Estate Sales is positioned to continue providing tremendous value to homeowners and families with an even stronger brand strategy.

About Blue Moon Estate Sales

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Blue Moon Estate Sales is the largest estate sales franchise in the nation, with 156 locations in 30 states, and was named a 2025 Top Brand by Franchise Journal. Established in 2009, Blue Moon Estate Sales was created to set the highest of standards in an unregulated industry. After five successful years in the Raleigh market, founders Deb, Ken and David Blue wanted to bring their proven business model to a larger audience. Thus, in 2013, Blue Moon Estate Sales started franchising, running an industry-leading training program and providing ongoing support, and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. Additionally, Blue Moon Estate Sales was recognized in the Franchise Dictionary Magazine TOP 100 Game Changers for 2025.

