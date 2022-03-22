BLUE MOON ESTATE SALES NAMED ONE OF 2022's FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISES BY ENTREPRENEUR

RALEIGH, N.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., was recognized as a fastest-growing franchise in 2022 in the March issue of Entrepreneur.

In newsstands, the March issue now presents its annual ranking of the Fastest-Growing Franchises for 2022, highlighting the companies that saw the most significant unit growth worldwide. Blue Moon Estate Sales was ranked #82 in the U.S. and Canada and #100 worldwide.

"It's a great honor for Blue Moon to be recognized by Entrepreneur for our success in franchise development," said Bob Lang, president of Blue Moon Estate Sales. "This recognition is only possible due to the dedication of our entire franchise network that is constantly hard at work to bring needed liquidation services to communities all across North America."

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500®. This recognition represents Blue Moon Estate Sales' continued effort to thoroughly understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Franchise companies are ranked based on their net unit growth—including U.S. franchises, international franchises and company-owned units—from July 31, 2020 to July 31, 2021, with ties broken based on percentage growth.

"Growth is what franchising is all about," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Our 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking identifies the franchise brands with the greatest unit growth and underscores the industry's extraordinary momentum over the past year."

To view Blue Moon Estate Sales in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing .

Results can also be seen in the March 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

About Blue Moon Estate Sales

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Blue Moon Estate Sales is a growing national franchise with 78 locations in 24 states. Established in 2009, Blue Moon Estate Sales was created to set the highest of standards in an unregulated industry. After five successful years in the Raleigh market, founders Deb, Ken and David Blue wanted to bring their proven business model to a larger audience. Thus, in 2013, Blue Moon Estate Sales started franchising, running an industry-leading training program and providing ongoing support, and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company.

SOURCE Blue Moon Estate Sales