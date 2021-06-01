Blue Moon Estate Sales Survey Results Shows Older Adults Are Ready to Move

RALEIGH, N.C., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's an effect of the pandemic, taking advantage of the booming housing market, or time to downsize, people are on the move based on results from a new survey taken by Blue Moon Estate Sales.

The leading estate sale franchise in the U.S. recently surveyed* over 700 men and women over the age of 55 on their intentions of moving in the near future and their plan for their belongings.

Here are some of the findings:

Moving Away

Of those aged 55 and up, 19% report they are planning to relocate by 2023 .

report they are planning to relocate by . A 2021 move is still in the plans of 8% of the survey takers.

of the survey takers. The top reason for moving is retirement and/or vacation home use.

To Take it or Leave it?

A span of five weeks to many months is the length of time 75% of respondents expect to spend preparing their home for sale.

is the length of time of respondents expect to spend preparing their home for sale. 63% of respondents are planning to get rid of 25-100% of their personal belongings when they relocate.

Estate sales are in the future of 26% of respondents, who are looking to downsize belongings in preparation for a move.

of respondents, who are looking to downsize belongings in preparation for a move. Of those who plan to have an estate sale, 51% say they plan to hire a professional estate sale company rather than taking a DIY approach.

"As the baby boomer population continues to age, the need for quick, easy personal property sales will continue to escalate," said David Blue, VP and co-founder of Blue Moon Estate Sales. "Moving can be a stressful time, particularly when years of stuff is factored into the equation, and Blue Moon Estate Sales is here to help ease the burden."

Blue Moon Estate Sales, founded in 2009, specializes in professional residential and commercial liquidation services for individuals relocating, downsizing or handling personal assets.

To learn more about estate sale services or to score a great deal on a treasured item at an upcoming event, visit bluemoonestatesales.com .

For franchise opportunities, please visit Blue Moon Estate Sales Franchising .

*Independent survey conducted through Survey Monkey with over 700 participants, both men and women, over the age of 55.

About Blue Moon Estate Sales

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Blue Moon Estate Sales is a growing national franchise with 29 locations in nine states. Established in 2009, Blue Moon Estate Sales was created to set the highest of standards in an unregulated industry. After five successful years in the Raleigh market, founders Deb, Ken and David Blue wanted to bring their proven business model to a larger audience. Thus, in 2013, Blue Moon Estate Sales started franchising, running an industry-leading training program and providing ongoing support.

