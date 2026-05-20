Blue Moon Issues Formal Apology and Limited-Time Blue Beer on Behalf of the Real Moon

May's upcoming blue moon isn't actually blue- so Blue Moon Brewing Company is serving up blue beer at participating bars nationwide.

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One thing Blue Moon beer and the blue moon in the night sky have in common? Neither are actually blue… until now. And while the moon owes you an apology for not being blue—you won't get one. So Blue Moon Brewing Company is stepping in to make things right by turning its beer blue, literally, for one weekend.

Although the blue moon won't actually be blue, on the weekend of May 31, our beer will be.

The brand is bringing a limited-time blue beer to participating bars across the country—think green beer, but rarer, bolder and brighter—as Blue Moon reimagines its signature draft pour. For one weekend only, the iconic Valencia orange is paired with the colorful twist—because while the moon in the sky can't actually turn blue, Blue Moon can.

From May 29–31, participating bars across the country will serve Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale reimagined for the occasion with a vibrant blue hue, while supplies last.

"We can't do much about the color of the moon in the sky, but we can do something about the one in your glass. So for one weekend, we're making Blue Moon, well … actually blue," said Elizabeth Hitch, VP of Marketing, Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. Consider it us making good on a promise the night sky can never quite keep."

Beer drinkers 21 and older can try Blue Moon's blue beer in more than 30 markets across the U.S. Visit bluemoonbrewingcompany.com/en-US/lunarbluemoon to see participating bars in cities including Atlanta, Austin, Baton Rouge, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Hartford, Houston, Los Angeles (Orange County, Inland Empire, LA Proper), Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Haven, New Orleans, New York City, Orlando, Oxford, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Tampa, and Treasure Coast.

"We wanted to take a 'once in a blue moon' moment and turn it into something people can actually experience together over a great beer," said Hitch.

In an era of notes app apologies and comment-section confessions, Blue Moon is taking this one into the real world—rolling it out nationwide across paid print and out-of-home placements that playfully "apologize" for the moon not being blue and invite fans to look up and raise a blue glass.

Those looking to join the moment beyond the bar can also enjoy "Bright Side of the Moon," a specialty cocktail recipe from Blue Moon and an easy way to create blue beer with Blue Moon at home. Visit Blue Moon's website for the full recipe.

To learn more, check out Blue Moon Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands, including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy, to our value brands, like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Fever-Tree, among others, through license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, Molson Coors' ambition is to be the first choice for its people, its consumers and its customers, and Molson Coors' success depends on its ability to make its products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com .

Contact:

Alyssa Ahern

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SOURCE Molson Coors (Blue Moon)