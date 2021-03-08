Blue Moon LightSky and The Home Edit Encourage You To "Lighten Up" Your Space in 2021

"After almost a year in quarantine, we've all accumulated excess stuff we no longer need. With the season of spring cleaning upon us, it's time for a bright, fresh start," Teplin and Shearer said. "Nothing helps us reset our minds and feel lighter quite like a little decluttering. That's why we've teamed up with LightSky to bring some brightness to people's homes and fridges just in time for springtime!"

A light wheat beer brewed with real tangerine peels, LightSky is all about making people feel bright and refreshed with its unique citrus flavor, and at only 95 calories and 3.6g carbs, LightSky allows you to bring balance into your life. That feeling of invigoration and harmony is the same feeling the Home Edit creates through light, clutter free homes. Together, LightSky and The Home Edit are here to help people lighten up from the last year and make room for brighter days ahead.

Lightening up with LightSky is easy! Today through March 31, 2021, all you have to do is:

First, follow @bluemoonbrewco on Instagram and Twitter

Then, snap and share a pic of 6 items you've identified for donation to your public Instagram or Twitter feed, including hashtags #LightSkyLightenUp and #sweeps. From decor and kitchenware to books and clothing, there are plenty of ways to Lighten Up. If you're posting to Instagram, make sure to also tag @bluemoonbrewco. You must also keep following Blue Moon until March 31 to be eligible.

to be eligible. Blue Moon will DM you to take care of the rest and send you a 6 pack of LightSky (awarded as $15 ), on us!

), on us! Participants will automatically be entered for the chance to win a 1:1 virtual organization session with The Home Edit.

Ready to give your 6 items a new life? Visit https://www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com/en-US/givebackbox to grab a prepaid shipping label (up to 330 labels available on a first come first served basis). Then, simply package your goods up and drop them in the mail to send to charity.

"LightSky is an easy to drink beer that has the flavor and quality you'd expect from the makers of Blue Moon," said Rose Osial, Brand Manager at Molson Coors. "As we head into the spring and more optimistic months ahead, we want to help drinkers feel lighter, both physically and mentally, by encouraging them to reset their spaces, try new things and shed the weight of last year. We enlisted the experts from The Home Edit to help drive the message to encourage people to declutter their spaces and ultimately feel lighter."

For official rules of entry, visit www.LightSkyLightenUp.com and follow along via @bluemoonbrewco on Instagram and Twitter . Anyone 21 years or older is eligible to enter. The promotion ends March 31, 2021.

Overview of Molson Coors

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors .

21+ ONLY. DO NOT SHARE W/ UNDER 21. CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY.

©2021 BLUE MOON BREWING COMPANY, GOLDEN, CO · ALE

SOURCE Blue Moon LightSky