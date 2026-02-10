Blue Moon Metals Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Springer Tungsten and Critical Metals Mine and Processing Plant Located in Nevada in Line with Recent Initiatives Under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Moon Metals Inc. ("Blue Moon" or the "Company") (TSXV: MOON) (NASDAQ: BMM) successfully closed its previously announced acquisition of the Springer critical metals mine and processing plant (the "Springer Mine and Mill") from GOODS LG LLC (the "Seller") as described in the press release on October 14, 2025 (the "Transaction").

The acquired assets include fee lands and mineral claims containing a historically mined tungsten deposit with significant historical resources, together with a flotation mill previously utilized for tungsten ore processing. The mill is equipped with an Ammonium Paratungstate ("APT") circuit incorporating an autoclave and associated reagent systems. The Transaction closed upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The aggregate consideration paid by Blue Moon for completion of the Transaction consisted of an initial deposit of US$500,000 and a final cash payment of US$18 million.

The Company has also initiated work on a logistics study and a study to convert a portion of the Springer Mine and Mill to support the processing of the Blue Moon mine materials. The Blue Moon mine in California had commenced construction of the underground exploration decline (see press release from October 6, 2025). Underground work is on track, with the decline currently 128 meters (422 ft) from surface as part of a US$16.5M phase 1 development program that includes site establishment and 762 meters (2500 ft) of decline. The maintenance bay and sump have been excavated, and the first drill bay has been installed. Underground drilling has commenced with the first 379m (1244 ft) drill hole completed on Feb 6, 2026.

"This acquisition represents an important milestone for Blue Moon Metals," said Chrisitan Kargl-Simard, CEO. "The acquired assets are a key cornerstone and will support our long-term growth strategy of building a critical metals hub and spoke model in the United States. Since October 14, 2025, the tungsten price has more than doubled. With a largely permitted facility, processing plant and mine, Blue Moon is working on a plan to accelerate confirmatory drilling to update the historical resources to support a redevelopment plan. The Springer Mine has the potential to supply a significant amount of the United States tungsten needs."

The Company's U.S growth strategy is directly in line with the recent initiatives under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which aims to strengthen domestic (U.S.) and allied supply chains for processed critical minerals. The current challenges are not mining alone but also the lack of domestic (U.S.) processing capacity. The addition of the Springer Mine and Mill complex is a significant step for the Company to help support that very initiative.

Hartree Partners, LP ("Hartree"), a major shareholder in the Company, provided the follow statement regarding the Transaction: "Hartree congratulates Blue Moon on finalizing this transaction, which strengthens the company's ability to unlock value at the Blue Moon property while reinforcing U.S. domestic mining and processing capabilities. The progress achieved in such a short timeframe underscores the strength of the team and asset base. We are pleased to continue supporting Blue Moon as it advances its critical minerals strategy and broader portfolio initiatives," Scott Potolsky, Head of Mine Finance and Investments at Hartree.

Investor Outreach

On October 6, 2025, the Company announced that it entered into an investor relations and communications agreement with SRC Swiss Resources Capital AG ("SRC") for its European outreach program. Following the retirement of SRC's principal, Jochen Michael Staiger, Marc Ollinger replaced him as CEO of SRC in January and continued to support the Company under the agreement. The term continued to be for one year from October 6th, 2025, with automatic renewal after the one year term unless terminated by either party, in writing, within 30 days prior notice of a renewable date. The automatic renewal is on a monthly basis and not quarterly as previously reported.

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Boi Linh Doig, P.Eng., a Blue Moon Officer, and a non-Independent Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 4 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway, the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States and the Springer tungsten-molybdenum project in the United States. All 4 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc, copper and tungsten are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security. Major shareholders include funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, Hartree Partners LP, Wheaton Precious Metals, Altius Minerals Corporation, Baker Steel Resources Trust, LNS and Monial. More information is available on the Company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

